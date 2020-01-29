Hii mwaka hatutaki kudanganywa – says fan after Jackie Maribe posted a photo with Dennis Itumbi

Former Citizen TV presenter Jacque Maribe elicited mixed reactions from her fans after she posted a photo with Digital Strategist, Dennis Itumbi.

Fans who have always been confused of the bewildered relationship between the two went ahead to tell her that this year, they did not want to be lied to. They wanted the truth in regard to her being linked to several men including Dennis, Eric Omondi his baby daddy and Jowie Irungu.

“Friendship is, and always will be us @dennisitumbi for rain, for shine, for getting through it all together,” read Ms Maribe’s caption.

Dennis Itumbi also put the same picture with the caption, “And my friend @jacquemaribe turned up to cheer up a friend. Asante.”

I'm single!

Last year, the mother of one was forced to come clean after fans claimed that she was confusing them with different men.

In a post she had shared congratulating Eric Omondi for being crowned King of Comedy in Africa, a number of her followers said that they were confused because they didn't know who the main man was.

“@carolynakilosh totally agree with you. Mara sijui Jowie, mara Itumbi, sahii ni joker anaitwa Eric. I mean where does she lie? Tangaza standing madam!” said the fan.

Ms Maribe who saw the comment responded saying that she was single and that they were all her friends. “@dannydunhillson nilitangaza hukuona. Niko single AF. Those are my friends.”

Here are some of the comments;

jacquemaribe Friendship is, and always will be us @dennisitumbi for rain, for shine, for getting through it all together

