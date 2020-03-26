Fan tickles Vera Sidika with plastic Joke over COVID-19 and Netizens can’t keep calm

Socialite cum beautypreneur Vera Sidika is out here throwing wishes in the air if she survives the Coronavirus pandemic but netizens can’t let her prosper in peace.

On Wednesday, Ms Sidika confessed that if she survives the COVID-19 pandemic, she will be getting a baby because life is too short to keep on postponing her desires.

“I miss my baby 😢😫😭If I survive this Covid19 I’m definitely making a baby 😝 Life is too short 🤭” said Vera Sidika.

You will survive

The post got the attention of one cheeky user identified as Joni Kirrk, who decided to poke fun at the socialite saying she will definitely survive because COVID-19 is not meant for plastics but the human race only.

“You will for sure survive. Its not meant for plastics but human race,” jonikirrk ticled Ms Sidika.

Seeing the comment Vera replied; “@jonikirrk 😂😂 you’re going to Hell 🤣”

This prompted netizens to join the conversations teasing the Vera Sidika Beauty Parlour CEO, while others arguing that it was mean for Joni Kirrk to make such a joke on Ms Sidika.

Reactions from Netizens

mwendia_ “We won’t judge you just show us your new catch wacha kujitetea”

rosemoi254 “I think I should start planning for the baby shower coz this one I will just invite myself❤️❤️❤️”

am_all_about_zari “Babe year in yr out u talk of baby. Just get it on sis. You will never be ready for a child. A child makes us ready swthrt”

mombasaapartments “Wewe mayai yaliliwa na plastic surgery uezi pata mtoto na utatisha mno”

aithlittwin “@jonikirrk surely did u have to say that?🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”sharonkate35 “@jonikirrk be nice to people”

turkanafinestbae “@jonikirrk 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂you will not see heaven”

immaculatemakena41 “@jonikirrk I'm sure she felt that🤣🤣🤣🤣”

ghost_rapper_ke “@queenveebosset enyewe huyu msee hajakwambia poa”

victor.muthomi6 “@jonikirrk 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂for real for real”

its__lay_ “@jonikirrk "Speak without offending" that's on your bio,.....it's not right, don't be so judgemental 😭 I've felt it more than @queenveebosset has”.

ojiemojiem “@jonikirrk you just killed me 🤣🤣🤣🤣”

elsiearimi “@queenveebosset I like how you take such comments casually,you make life more sweet huny .😍😍😍”

clarisse_owiti “@jonikirrk wow that's hella mean..too much”

jonikirrk “@queenveebosset That's me in quarantine mode. Normal ME,you are so fine girl,you will make a fine fine fine tiny version of you”

cruz_given “@queenveebosset hajakushow poa ungemtusi nkt”

cruz_given “@jonikirrk cheza chini brathe ,unatusi aje auntie yangu😂”

just_zippyem “@jonikirrk That’s not fair. Not in good taste whatsoever! Vera is a human being. She too, feels pain and hurt. Careful what you tell others . Love above everything”

just_zippyem “@its__lay_ Exactly. It’s directed at Vera and yet I felt so horrible about it. No one deserves to be told such hurtful things”

arapkiongo “@jonikirrk shame on you.Listen to yourself where are you here bringing women down you should be embarrassed of yourself n your entire clan.Your mother saw this she will be embarrassed to have raised you.Sad like pple like you actually exist”