Former Inooro TV Presenter Fredrick Muitiriri who was affected by a recent retrenchment that was witnessed at Royal Media Services (Inooro TV) has landed a new TV Job.

In an update on his social media Pages, Muititiri disclosed that he will be joining Red Cross owned station, Switch TV.

“This is to show you how Mighty and Powerful our God is.

Is He not the one who stopped river Jordan for His elected to pass, isn't He the one who says He'll never leave us nor forsake us?

He surely does hear our prayers, whenever we pray! Your prayers have been heard! He reigns! He Reigns!

To my media colleagues, this cloud will surely pass” shared Muitiriri.

Before joining Inooro TV, Muitiriri used to work with Standard Group owned station Radio Maisha as a news and continuity presenter.

The media industry has been hit hard by the economic effects of Covid-19 and good number of Media House have opted for layoffs in a bit to survive this difficult times.

Many Journalists have lost their job, as Media Houses continue to struggle to stay afloat amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

In June, the SK Macharia owned Media House retrenched a good number of its employees; among those who were affected include; Syombua Osiany, John Maloba, Himenigilder Mugeni, Nancy Wanjiku Karanja AKA Shix Kapienga, Fredrick Muitiriri, jut but to mention a few.

