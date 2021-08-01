"Covid is real but I will not die of hunger," says DJ Pierra

Through a lengthy post, Makena narrated how police in Meru County shutdown the event even after revellers had arrived, only to let the event continue after she had left.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CSBvVJNjJAD/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

According to the DJ, the shutdown happened despite the fact that she had acquired all required documentation and approvals from the county government, only to be told later by the police that there are covid-19 fears.

"Authorities were sent to close my event. The only explanation they had was kuna covid. I asked if they know that I curated my event to fit the new normal and they said they have been told not to allow me thats it..mkubwa amesema," the mother of one opined.

DJ Pierra said she left the venue with her team and the police followed soon after however, she started receiving pictures of the event going on.

Amidst the confusion, she switched cars and returned to the venue where she was shocked to find out the event was going on uninterrupted.

I changed my car and drove their...we parked and chilled..no one knew I was there. But sherehe ikaendelea. Guys in their cars only now my investment was going to the dogs, she explained.

Pulse Live Kenya

In a different post, Makena expressed her disapproval of the constant government directives in regards to Covid-19 fight.

On Friday, July 30, the government issued restrictions via Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe where he banned all social gatherings and that also meant anything that has a large crowd involved.

Makena explained how stakeholders in the entertainment industry need to be consulted in the government's decision making process.

"Covid is real!!! But i will not die of hunger!!!! What is wrong with being part of the solution?????? People need to survive...we need solutions!!!!

We want to be part of the solution but don't tell us to stay home and wear our masks only!! Tell us where we will get our food tomorrow. Its been long...," said Makena.

Kenya's COVID-19 situation

As of July 31, Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate has risen to 15.6 percent after 1,259 people tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 8,081 raising the total caseload to 203,213.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi revealed on Saturday that 1,469 patients were admitted to various hospitals across the country among them 185 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Pulse Live Kenya

She said 5 patients had succumbed to the disease, with one death having occurred in the last 24 hours pushing fatalities to 3,931.

498 patients were discharged after recovering from the virus, bringing total recoveries to 188,936.