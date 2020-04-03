Life comes with many unexpected but beautiful moments of self-discovery, which can change our lives for good.

For some, this could be an amazing talent they suddenly discover they have, or maybe a radical idea that unexpectedly crosses their mind. For others, it could be a significant event in their lives, that triggers their passion for a particular cause. Whichever way it happens, finding something to be passionate about is always worth celebrating.

However, deciding to turn your passion into your profession is a bold step and you shouldn’t decide on it on the spur of the moment. Instead we recommend that you take the following steps:

EVALUATE

The first thing you need to settle is if this decision is right for you. First of all make sure that you have found your true passion, and not something that you may later realise was just a passing interest. You also need to judge how wise it would be to focus exclusively on this one area. Ask questions like: Am I ready for the demands of this venture? Am I willing to invest in this journey? What would I have to forfeit?

STRATEGISE

The next thing to do is draw up your plan. You need a blueprint to guide you from your present life situation to becoming a professional in the field of your passion. If you are a student, it may be possible to switch academic programmes, or earn an additional degree in this new field. If you are employed, however, quitting your job may not be the wisest thing to do. You may need to consider a more gradual transition.

GET EQUIPPED

The excitement of a new passion may give you the initial boost that you need to get started, but without equipping yourself with all necessary resources, success cannot be guaranteed 100%. So, as you start out, it is important to think as a true professional. Take time to research the requirements prevalent in the industry of your new profession and also find out what academic or professional qualifications you need to possess.

TAKE THE BOLD STEP

The first three steps would be meaningless without this fourth one. Even if you’ve planned and prepared for weeks and months, taking the final step to launch your new venture is what makes it official.

