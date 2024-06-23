The sports category has moved to a new website.

Leave me alone Gen Z - Fred Machoka's ordeal over niece Gloria Orwoba's action

Amos Robi

Machoka received tens of calls and insults from unknown contacts

Radio presenter Fred Obachi Machoka
Radio presenter Fred Obachi Machoka
  • eMachoka received countless calls from unknown numbers after the leaked phone number of Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba
  • One caller revealed that Machoka's niece was involved in the drama, connecting the distressing calls to a political situation
  • Machoka took to social media to investigate and clarify the situation, but the calls continued

Radio veteran Fred Obachi Machoka found himself in a whirlwind of unsolicited calls and distress following the arrest of influencer Edgar Wabwire.

The influencer was detained after allegedly leaking the phone number of Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba, prompting an outcry from netizens.

In a video shared online, Machoka detailed the relentless barrage of phone calls he received since the incident.

"Yale ambayo yamenipata this last week Mwenyezi Mungu anihurumie, I was just chilling and then Gen Z wametokelezea," he lamented, describing the sudden influx of calls from unknown numbers.

Senator Gloria Orwoba
Senator Gloria Orwoba Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Fred Obachi Machoka's Biography: 48-year media career, 15-acre ranch & family

Machoka, a household name in the Kenyan radio scene, explained the peculiar nature of these calls.

"Mimi nimejifunza kuchukua simu zangu zote, they ring I pick inakata, when I call back another comes and more kept coming and I wondered what’s going on," he said, highlighting the frustration and confusion that followed each unanswered call.

The mystery deepened when one caller finally spoke up, revealing the reason behind the relentless calls.

"Finally, one man told me to tell my niece to release Edgar, which is true, Orwoba is my sister's daughter," Machoka confirmed, connecting the dots between his distress and the political drama involving his niece.

Realizing the gravity of the situation, Machoka took to social media to investigate further. "I went on X and found they had shared my contact and I wondered what this was and more calls kept coming and I wondered what was happening," he shared, illustrating the social media frenzy that had ensnared him.

Fred Obachi Machoka
Fred Obachi Machoka Fred Obachi Machoka Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Fred Machoka protests against NRG Radio's suggestive Valentine's Day post

Despite his efforts to clarify the situation with Senator Orwoba, the calls did not cease.

"The next morning I called Orwoba and asked her what was happening and she said the matter was police case but I was suffering because of that," Machoka explained.

Frustrated and exasperated, Machoka pleaded for peace. "It is so bad, it is so annoying. I started this conversation but now you are making me the bad one and it’s probably because of this that you are here. Stop molesting me, please leave me alone," he implored.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
