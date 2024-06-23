Leave me alone Gen Z - Fred Machoka's ordeal over niece Gloria Orwoba's action

Radio veteran Fred Obachi Machoka found himself in a whirlwind of unsolicited calls and distress following the arrest of influencer Edgar Wabwire.

The influencer was detained after allegedly leaking the phone number of Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba, prompting an outcry from netizens.

In a video shared online, Machoka detailed the relentless barrage of phone calls he received since the incident.

"Yale ambayo yamenipata this last week Mwenyezi Mungu anihurumie, I was just chilling and then Gen Z wametokelezea," he lamented, describing the sudden influx of calls from unknown numbers.

Machoka, a household name in the Kenyan radio scene, explained the peculiar nature of these calls.

"Mimi nimejifunza kuchukua simu zangu zote, they ring I pick inakata, when I call back another comes and more kept coming and I wondered what’s going on," he said, highlighting the frustration and confusion that followed each unanswered call.

The mystery deepened when one caller finally spoke up, revealing the reason behind the relentless calls.

"Finally, one man told me to tell my niece to release Edgar, which is true, Orwoba is my sister's daughter," Machoka confirmed, connecting the dots between his distress and the political drama involving his niece.

Realizing the gravity of the situation, Machoka took to social media to investigate further. "I went on X and found they had shared my contact and I wondered what this was and more calls kept coming and I wondered what was happening," he shared, illustrating the social media frenzy that had ensnared him.

Despite his efforts to clarify the situation with Senator Orwoba, the calls did not cease.

"The next morning I called Orwoba and asked her what was happening and she said the matter was police case but I was suffering because of that," Machoka explained.