Fred Machoka protests against NRG Radio's suggestive Valentine's Day post

The Valentine's Day meme, showcased presenter Natalie Githinji in what some perceived as a provocative pose, with the caption hinting at a Valentine's gift.

The post did not sit well with Citizen TV show host and radio personality Fred Obachi Machoka.

Machoka, known for his long-standing career in radio and television, voiced his concerns over the meme's appropriateness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fred Machoka criticizes NRG Radio's Valentine's Day meme Featuring Natalie Githinji Pulse Live Kenya

In a post on his X account, Machoka shared his opinion about the image, highlighting the negative impact such content could have on the profession's image.

He urged NRG Radio's management to reconsider their content strategy, emphasizing the need for decorum and respect within the industry.

The meme in question featured Natalie Githinji lying on the floor, legs in the air, accompanied by a suggestive caption.

This move by NRG Radio aimed to engage audiences with humor and edginess, a common trend in today's digital media landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Machoka's response highlights a growing concern over the boundaries of creative expression in media and the potential consequences of crossing them.

Fred Obachi Machoka Pulse Live Kenya

This incident raises important questions about the balance between creativity and professionalism.

Many media platforms strive to capture audiences' attention in an increasingly competitive digital age.

Social media has given rise to new forms of content, pushing traditional boundaries and challenging conventional norms.

ADVERTISEMENT