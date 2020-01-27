Jua Cali speaks on gengetone music weeks after KOT termed it ‘Shitty music’

Legendary Kenyan hip-hop artist JuaCali has come out to speak on gengetone music weeks after KOT termed it as shitty, vulgar and of bad influence to the youth.

Speaking in an interview with Milele FM on Bangaiza reloaded, the celebrated rapper stated that Gengetone was Kenya’s own original sound, and that it should be should be celebrated and embraced.

On working with the gengetone artistes such as Ethic, the father of two disclosed that he couldn’t criticize them because he preceded them. He was the origin of genge music over 10 years ago.

“Lazima watu waunderstand kitu moja, mimi kama msanii especially nlianzisha hii gegnge music, imagine kama mimi ningeturn around nianze kukashifu hawa vijana ingekuwa ni wrong sana. For me ilikuwa humbling sana wao kuita mziki wao gengetone nikama walikuawanatry kuiambia watu mahali influence imetoka” said Juacali.

Speaking on the vulgar content in the gengetone music, the kiasi hit maker added that the artistes used the language because they were still young. He said that they couldn’t start singing about NHIF or the price increase in sugar.

“Usiexpect msanii mdogo aanze kuimba kuhusu NHIF ama sukari imepanda. Bado wako home. Hii kitu lazima imove natural, polepole tu. The more wataendelea kugrow the more content itachange. Kina sailors wameanza so with time itachange” added the singer.

He also added that the Industry was vulgar and it couldn’t be controlled.

The singer went ahead to say that he was happy to see the growth of Genge Music. "Niko blessed , niko happy kua bado hapa kuona tumeinfluence a whole generation”

Asked on whether he would be okay with his children listening to the music, the singer added that he wouldn’t have an issue with that. "Its okay wao wakiskiza I don’t mind" said Juacali.