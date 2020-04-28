Konde Music Worldwide CEO Rajab Abdul Kahali aka Harmonize has admitted that he not in talking terms with his former Boss Diamond Platnumz months after his exit from WCB Wasafi.

“I respect him he is doing a very good job, but we are not friends, I don’t wanna; lie to you. But we are cool, we are from the same Country Tanzania, we used to be friends but now we are not, I don’t want to lie to you, but not in a bad way, we used to work together but we are not working any more, that’s what I’m trying to say, for some business reasons” said Harmonize.

Since his exit from the Diamond owned label, Konde Boy has been pitted against his former boss and mentor Chibu Dangote for the Bongo Flava crown.

Harmonize clears the air on his relationship with Diamond since his WCB Exit

Exclusive rights

In November last year, the Never Give Up maker disclosed that he had to pay Sh22.4 million (Tsh500 Million) in order to earn exclusive rights to all the music he worked on under WCB Wasafi and exit the label completely.

"Nilitakiwa kulipa million 500, Kiukweli kule sijaondoka kwa ubaya, tumefuata sheria na taratibu za mkataba! Nilitakiwa kulipa million 500 na baadhi ya gharama, kiukweli sikuwa na pesa lakini nimeuza baadhi ya mali zangu ili nifanikiwe kulipa hiyo pesa na kwa asilimia kubwa nimelipa bado asilimia chache tu ili niweze kutumia kitu chochote kinachomuhusu Harmonize" said Harmonize.

Tanzanian artistes Diamond Platnumz with Harmonize

Not in Good Terms

In a recent interview with Tanzania’s Clouds FM, Konde Boy also mentioned that his relationship with WCB Wasafi, changed after exiting.

“Sitaki kusema uongo, Mahusiano yangu na uongozi wangu uliopita sio kama zamani, na kuhusu wao kushindwa kuhudhuria ndoa yangu mimi niliweka nadhiri kuwa siku ya ndoa yangu ningependa wahudhuriaji wawe ni ndugu zangu niloishi nao vizuri kijijini” said Harmonize.

Ambassadorial deals

Despite partying ways with WCB, Harmonize has maintained his top spot in the Bongo Flava industry and just the other day he dropped his first Album dubbed Afro-East.

He has also managed to secure two Ambassadorial deals; Sayona Twist Brand Ambassador and CRDB Bank Ambassador. Signed his first artiste called Ibraah Tz under his label Konde Music Worldwide.