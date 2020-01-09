Keroche Heiress Anerlisa Muigai threw a lavish Birthday Party to celebrate life upon turning 32 years-old.

The Nero CEO took to social media to share moments captured from the party that had been graced by her close friends.

“Thanks to GOD for everything. Put God first ALWAYS. I wake up God, I sleep God, hard times God, Good times God. Everything is God God God. Happy Birthday To Everyone Who Shares The Same Birthday With Me ” wrote Anerlisa Muigai.

How Anerlisa Muigai's birthday party went down (Photos)

Happy Birthday my Love

Her Tanzanian Bae Ben Pol also took to Instagram to celebrate Ms Muigai’s Birthday with a sweet message that reads “Baby I’m so proud of who you are, and who you are becoming spiritually! Continue to put God first and grow within his spirit, and within his organization! I love you 😘 . Happy Birthday my Love”.

A thankful Ms Muigai also appreciated her singer fiancée for bringing her closer to God and teaching her to see positivity in every situation.

“Thank you my love ❤ for bringing me closer to God and showing me how to see the good in everything even when everything seems off. Thank you also for teaching me how to forgive and most importantly to always have a pure heart” reacted Anerlisa Muigai.

A section of her 814K followers took to the comment section of the photos she had uploaded to Instagram to send in their Birthday wishes.

Birthday Wishes

willycollinsmua “Happy birthday boo”

Rozah_wanjiku “Happy happy birthday Anerlisa. God bless you @anerlisa”

kabusimon “Happy birthday from us to you. Have fun on this day and God bless you”

queenwambuilucy “Happy birthday 🎈🎁🎉🎊 baby girl I love you”

nimmo_wini “Georgous...Happy birthday beautiful”

marie_peter009 “Happy birthday arnelis more money ,more life en an endless laughter 😘😘”

junemweru “Phenomenal 😍Happy birthday Anerlisa”

kendikarimi “Happy birthday girl. That dress is fire!”

Eva_githeo “Happy birthday Luv and to Many more wishing you all the love ❤️ 😘”

miss_ivy_ke “Happy birthday to everything i wanna be❤️ MENTOR”