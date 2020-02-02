President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga took time off from their busy schedules and joined revelers for a night of fun in the wee hours of Sunday morning, February 2.

The two leaders joined Kenyans at Carnivore grounds for a reggae concert.

Videos captured at the event showed a cheerful Uhuru singing along to to almost every reggae song by UB 40.

A collage image of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga at UB 40 concert

At some point during the concert, the president and the former Prime Minister took to the stage and wowed the crowd with their dance moves.

Also joining in the party was Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange.

It was no surprise that the President attended the concert that saw the UK-based band bring the roof down.

In a 2011 interview on Churchill show, Uhuru confirmed his love for reggae music and UB 40.

"I'm stuck in a certain age, my favorite musicians are UB40, Bob Marley and Gregory Isaacs." Uhuru disclosed back then.

Videos of the two leaders partying after a politically charged week that saw the President take on his critics from within the Jubilee party head-on went viral across various social media platforms.

"Nobody can stop reggae. These guys are living their best lives" wrote Irie Yeta on Twitter.

Below is a video of the President enjoying the night.