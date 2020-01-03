Socialite cum business woman Huddah Monroe has finally confessed that the she used to move around having sex with billionaires around the world in order to make ends meets.

In the rare confession via her Insta-stories, Ms Monroe disclosed that she made the decision of being independent, operating her own businesses because she was sick and tired of fucking old men for money.

She added that she is not where she want to be in life but at least, she doesn’t depend on rich men to finance her lifestyle.

“I wanna make one thing clear, I’m not where I wanna be in life, but, thank God I’m not where I used to be. For me to make the decision that I wanna be independent and have seven business that I’m running is because I was sick and tired of dating and fucking all this old rich men, being with them was so disrespectful, the way they treated me, the way they made me was so bad. And now I look back and I know what just because you are wealth and I didn’t have shiit, and now even flying me to a city it gonna take a lot of energy to wake up of my room to go and see a guy. By the end of the day, I’m is that being independent gives you so much power. And don’t be fooled that ooh you won’t get a husband, or you won’t get this, you will whatever you want in life as long as you put your mind to it. And I encourage that to every woman” said Huddah Monroe.

Huddah’s who is never afraid to speak her mind, noted that she has become so choosy with people she tend to share her body with.

“I’m so choosy, 50% of men I meet these days disgust me. Their energy doenst drive me. Maybe my sould mate is a woman. Lol shhhh! You all know I love dick. So don’t even start Dming me. I’m a D addict. It will take another life to change me" said Ms Monroe.

