I do not chase clout, clout chases me - Eric Omondi

On his Insta stories, the comedian mentioned that he is on a "mission to make Kenyan music great again." He even went to the extent of naming himself after Donald Trump, the 45th president of the United States. Fans can now refer to him as Eric Trump Omondi.

For the past month or so, Omondi has been at loggerheads with artists, not only locally but internationally as well.

Ahead of the December 12, AFRO-VASHA concert that will be graced by Bongo stars Alikiba and Harmonize Omondi urged Kenyans to boycott it if the organizers do not heed his request of changing the poster that portrays Kenyan artists as lesser brands.

"I am calling upon every Kenyan to BOYCOTT this EVENT. These organisers are UNCOUTH and Very Disrespectful.

We agreed that we are not attending any event that disrespects our own. Why are our SUPERSTARS portrayed in these posters as the lesser brands😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡," Omondi ranted on his Instagram page.

Another artist who was on the receiving end this past week was Jamaican artist Garfield Delano Spence aka Konshens.

The Jamaican's public desire to perform in Kenya on New Year’s Eve appears to have rubbed comedian Eric Omondi the wrong way.

Omondi appeared to retaliate, by claiming on social media that Kenyan artists are not appreciated enough locally as compared to their international colleagues.