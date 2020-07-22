Comedian Byron Otieno who is popularly known as Owago Onyiro has warmed people who are getting conned in his name that he does not sell any electronics or kitchen appliances.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the funny man also cautioned those conned to stop looking for him or his family and that the number being used to con people is not his.

Owago made it clear that the only things he sells are shared on his official social media channels and went ahead to give names he uses in his official social media accounts.

Owago Onyiro

He added that there are many imposters sharing things he posts on social media and everyone should be cautious when engaging.

"Please please guys my name is not Otieno Adhiambo and this is not my number. Stop looking for my family or me when you get conned.

I don't sell any electronics or kitchen equipment. Please check first my verified Instagram account..... Whatever I post here is what I sell....,...on Facebook look for Byron Otieno Owago Onyiro....... The remaining posts are imposters and if you aren't keen, they will still steal from you guys because they copy paste everything I post on my real accounts.

Owago Onyiro with Churchill

Now I understand why @akotheekenya was angry with such people. Please please consult first before you send your money to anyone #TheProdigalSon," said Owago.

He also shared details of the contact that has been conning people in his name.