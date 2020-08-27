City Preacher Robert Burale has for the first time addressed allegations of conning actress Nini Wacera Sh250K, money meant to buy her a car.

In an interview with Jalang’o, Burale said that he can’t deny that he knew Nini Wacera, but unfortunately he has never been a car dealer.

“I am a believer in respecting people’s absence by saying things that they cannot defend themselves. But all I will say is, somethings will be said and people will pick it as if they know the real story. But first and foremost not going deep into it, I have never been a car dealer. God is my witness, I don’t even have the ins and outs of car dealing. Even the day I wanted to get a Car I told you. So the truth of the matter is, did I make mistakes in my past? Yes, I did, great mistakes…” said Burale in Part.

The stylish Man of God, further stated that he has not seen Nini for like 12 years, saying that if she was really looking for him she knows where to find him, because he has never left the country.

What is your relationship with Nini Wacera” asked Jalang’o.

Burale replied, “I haven’t seen her for like 12/13 years…I cannot deny that i knew her, she was my friend and it disappointed me when all people were concentrating on some quarters, ati ooh, she wanted to have sex with me (I think she said something like that). Let’s keep the main thing the main thing. We didn’t have sex…but again I wasn’t born again then. It is us who knows what happened, there is a lot I would say but just because I have been on the receiving end of people, saying things in your absence, that you cannot defend Yourself or maybe explain. It will also be foolish of me, also try say somethings and somebody is not here to defend themselves. One thing you have to understand and here me, I don’t live in Qatar, I live in Nairobi and if somebody wants to look for me, where am I hiding?”

In July, 2019 Nini Wacera alleged that Burale conned her about Sh250K back in 2004/2005, money she had saved with the aim of buying a car.

