Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika is on the receiving end for another time, after a fan confessed his love for her.

While commenting on one of her posts, the fan identified as Mathew Mboya said that if he was with her, he would not only massage her all the time, but will also do everything for the socialite.

He went on to say that he could not believe that there are men who still throw treasures like Vera Sidika and that he would rather throw himself into a pool of lions, than think of letting go of a woman like the socialite.

I’d rather throw myself to a lions than think of letting you go – Fan confesses love for Vera Sidika

“If you were mine I think all the time I will be doing a massage therapy after I did then cook for you, wash dishes and sing sweet songs for you.. I can’t believe still there are some guys do throw a biggest treasure of world… I swear on my name I would rather throw myself to a pool of lions if I think of letting you go,” wrote the fan.

Vera Sidika who saw the comment then responded saying that Mathew was so sweet; “@mathewpetermboya Awww so sweet”

This is however not the first time a fan is confessing love for one of Kenya’s top socialite.

Jegede confesses love for Vera Sidika

A few months ago, singer Jegede confessed to being in love with Vera. He stated that he had been in love with the socialite for a long time and he was only waiting for the right moment to open up.

“I just want to show my love and affection to someone kama ananisikiliza ama kama hata rafiki zake wananisikiliza wanaweza mwambia. It is a serious matter. Anaitwa Vera Sidika. Nimekuwa nikimpenda for a while and I have been looking for the right moment,” said Jegede.