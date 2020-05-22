MTV Base Africa has partnered with YouTube to stage a virtual concert dubbed “Africa Day Benefit Concert” that will bring together different African stars with the aim of raising funds to help families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic Africa.

The concert is set to go down on May 25th, 2020 with East Africa being represented by Sauti Sol, Diamond Platnumz, Bebe Cool and Nandy as actor cum musician Idris Elba plays host of the Virtual concert.

Sauti Sol wrote “We're pleased to be part of the #AfricaDay Benefit Concert going down next week Monday, to raise funds for COVID-19. It will hosted by @idriselba on @MTVBaseAfrica YouTube at 6PM (CAT) & MTV BASE at 9PM (CAT) #AloneTogether 🌍”

Those set to perform

Elba who recently recovered from Covid-19 after testing positive in March, will be sharing his journey to recovery as he shines the spotlight on the African Continent.

"Taking a moment to shine a light on African arts to benefit the African homeland and its people. A continent of this size should find a way to dig deep and stand up for one another at a time like this. It's important for the future and history will not forget" Says Idris Elba.

The star-studded line-up of musicians set to perform at the virtual concert are; South African artistes Sho Madjozi, AKA and Nasty C. Nigerian music stars Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade and Teni will also perform. Legendary Grammy-winning singer Angelique Kidjo, StoneBwoy from Ghana, Tanzanian musicians Diamond Platnumz and Nandy, Congolese star Fally Ipupa and Kenyan Afro-pop group Sauti Sol.

The two-hour concert

Others on the list include; Davido (Nigeria), Busiswa (South Africa), Adekunle Gold (Nigeria), C4 Pedro (Angola), Reekado Banks (Nigeria), M.anifest (Ghana), Niniola (Nigeria), Salif Keita (Mali), DJ Maphorisa and KABZA De Small (South Africa) and Toofan (Togo).

South African comedian Trevor Noah, reigning Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, and rapper Sean Paul will also take part in the concert.

The two-hour concert will stream and broadcast around the globe on MTV channels and the MTV Base Africa YouTube channel.

