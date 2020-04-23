South Africa based Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan has said that she is not miserable after a fan attacked her for posting a video on Instagram.

In the video she has since deleted, Mama Tee had captioned it with the words, “I mean… you post it for us to see and have an input (look who is talking) #KeepingUpWithZari.”

A fan by the name Ally then commented on the post asking whether she had not gotten tired of posting the stupid videos she has been posting.

“You’re not tired with this stupid play,” said Tatu Ally.

I’m not miserable – Zari Hassan responds after fan said this

The mother of five then decided that she was not going to let the comment pass without a fight. She went ahead to say that she should block the fan to save her from high blood pressure.

The Boss Lady further stated that she is not a miserable person and that is why she has been having fun and if Ally didn’t like what she sees on her page, then she is on the wrong page.

“@tatu_b_ally you need to be blocked so I can save you from high blood pressure. I’m not a miserable person. I fun. If you don’t like what you see you’re on the wrong page. Bye felicia,” responded Zari Hassan.

Slay queens

This comes barely two days after she threw shade at slay queens who used to take videos and pictures while at posh hotels, that are now closed due to Covid-19.

Zari said the slay queens always accused her of faking her lifestyle yet they can't even afford to take photos in their own houses during this quarantine period.

“Mahotel yange fungua, we miss some slay queens. Kwani amuruhusiwi kupiga picture kwenu. Wakitoka apo Zari anafeki maisha. See your Life. God bless you too. Me I’m already blessed,” said Zari.