Maureen shared that she was celebrating the day with her two sons.
I’m proud of the woman I’ve become- Maureen Waititu as she turns a year older
YouTuber and Lawyer Maureen Waititu is today celebrating her birthday and dropping gorgeous pictures at it.
Maureen Waititu celebrates birthday Pulse Live Kenya
Recommended articles
In her post, the mother of two had one word for her birthday: Grateful.
Happy Birthday, Maureen
Hassansarah: “Happy birthday🎉🎉🎉”
Rue.baby: “Happy birthday love ❤️”
Nanciemwai: “Happy Birthday babe 🍾🍾🍾”
Sowairina: “Happy birthday beautiful🎂🤍”
_pheebs____: “Female alpha😍😍😍😍😍”
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke