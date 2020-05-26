It has never been the same since you left – Zari Hassan to late ex-husband Ivan Don

South Africa based Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan has said that 3 years since her ex-husband Ivan Don Ssemwanga passed, life has never been the same again.

In a post she shared to mark his 3rd death anniversary, the mother of five said that he was the greatest of all time, and he left a gap that will never be filled.

Zari went on to say that Ivan’s giving heart has remained unmatched, and everyone else trying to live up to his legacy is only chasing clout.

She went on to say that it has been three years, but it feels like he died yesterday, and that they miss him so much.

“You still the G.O.A.T even after 3 years of your passing. The game has never been the same since you left, December's are no longer the same, obubalaza here in SA ain’t the same, pop bottle games not the same, your giving heart was never matched. You were the 'UN office for all'. Everyone else is just clowning or chasing clout. Your shoes are too big to fit/fill. Continue resting in peace champ, 3years already but it seems like yesterday. We love you and miss you always #TheDon,” wrote Zari.

Ivan Don Ssemwanga passed in May 2017 after suffering a stroke and went into a coma for two weeks.

Through her Instagram Account, Zari broke the news of his passing to her followers with a broken heart.

"God loves those that are special and that's exactly who you were & I guess that's why he wanted you to himself. You have touched and helped thousands, you did wonders and I remember you telling me "life is too short let me live it to the fullest", this very dark hour it makes sense why you always said those words to me. To your sons, you were a hero-some kind of superman. Anyone who has ever been in your presence knows what a charming person you were. You will be missed and remembered in so many ways. You were IVAN THE GREAT! Rest in peace DON," she wrote.