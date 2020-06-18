It wasn’t so easy – KTN news anchor Ben Kitili’s wife opens up on parents approving of their marriage

KTN news anchor Ben Kitili’s wife Amina Mude has for the first time disclosed that it was not easy for her parents who are Muslims to approve of her marriage to the anchor who is a Christian.

While interacting with fans on Instagram by answering their questions, Ms. Mude was asked if her parents approved of their relationship.

“Did the parents approve of your relationship?” asked a fan, to which she responded saying, “They do but it wasn’t so easy.”

Screenshots of Amina Mude's posts

Another fan asked if they found it challenging when dating because of their different religious backgrounds.

“Did you find it challenging, considering Ben is a Christian and you’re a Muslim?” asked the fan.

Amina Mude responded saying that religion was not a big issue to her because her husband is an amazing man and everything just worked out.

“Religion wasn’t an issue to me, Ben is such an awesome guy so things just clicked,” she noted.

Wedding

Ben Kitili and Amina Mude made their union official in 2018 at the Attorney General’s office before they hosted a reception party for their close friends and family members.

After sharing pictures of how their wedding went down, the two faced backlash from a section of internet users who did not approve of their Christian-Muslim union.

Some even went overboard and claimed that Amina had ‘sold her dignity and whole beauty to the devils and despised Prophet Mohammed’s teachings.’

Following the mixed reactions to their big day, Ben Kitili commented that he was happy to have married the wife of his youth and emphasized that God was more important than religion.

