Watch Eric Omondi & Lynn's unique gender reveal party

Videos shared by the couple online reveal that they are expecting a baby girl to join their family.

"It's a Baby Girl🎀🎀🎀🙋‍♀️🙋‍♀️👩‍👧👩‍👧👨‍👩‍👧👨‍👩‍👧👨‍👩‍👧," an excited Eric Omondi shared.

The plan was on point with those in attendance stepping out in stylish outfits.

The pair settled on a waterfall with those in attendance cheering as the gender reveal unfolded with their eyes glued on the waterfall.

The invites-only event was attended by celebrities and the couple’s friends including the celebrity couple of Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo.

The self-declared president of comedy in Africa announced that they are expecting a baby with Lynn a few months ago.

The couple also shared that Lynn lost an earlier pregnancy.

With the party concluded, Omondi took to social media requesting fans to suggest a name for their unborn child writing:

"My Girls🥰❤❤. Gender Reveal Done. Now we need a name...Please Suggest for us a beautiful Name🙏🙏😥😥. @l.y.nn.e".

Their fans wished them well as sampled in the comments below.

Litialove: What a unique gender reveal🔥🔥, I'm mesmerized😮🔥😮❤️🤩🤩

Krgthedon: Congratulations guys kwa kazi mzuri 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

iam_amberay: Congratulations guys… wishing you the very best in this journey.

bigpinjatelo: Congratulations....Yaani mlienda kwa falls...🙌🏿

mungai_eve: Yaaaas team girl we won❤️ congrats fam😍

nasrayusuff: Aaaawwww the real Erica Amondi😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️congratulations the Erics🔥🔥🔥.

brayo_macha: I pray and declare that this baby Will be born healthy and safely in Jesus name amen ♥️

nycewanjeri: So beautiful... congratulations to you two... baba Girls 💕...