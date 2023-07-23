ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Watch Eric Omondi & Lynn's unique gender reveal party

Charles Ouma

Eric and Lynn revealed that they are expecting a baby girl at a unique gender reveal party that was the first of its kind

Watch Eric Omondi & Lynn's unique gender reveal party
Watch Eric Omondi & Lynn's unique gender reveal party

Eric Omondi and his lover Lynne threw an exquisite gender reveal party on Saturday, July 22 with friends and relatives in attendance.

Recommended articles

Videos shared by the couple online reveal that they are expecting a baby girl to join their family.

"It's a Baby Girl🎀🎀🎀🙋‍♀️🙋‍♀️👩‍👧👩‍👧👨‍👩‍👧👨‍👩‍👧👨‍👩‍👧," an excited Eric Omondi shared.

The plan was on point with those in attendance stepping out in stylish outfits.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pair settled on a waterfall with those in attendance cheering as the gender reveal unfolded with their eyes glued on the waterfall.

The invites-only event was attended by celebrities and the couple’s friends including the celebrity couple of Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo.

The self-declared president of comedy in Africa announced that they are expecting a baby with Lynn a few months ago.

The couple also shared that Lynn lost an earlier pregnancy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Comedy Influencer of the Year

With the party concluded, Omondi took to social media requesting fans to suggest a name for their unborn child writing:

"My Girls🥰❤❤. Gender Reveal Done. Now we need a name...Please Suggest for us a beautiful Name🙏🙏😥😥. @l.y.nn.e".

Their fans wished them well as sampled in the comments below.

Litialove: What a unique gender reveal🔥🔥, I'm mesmerized😮🔥😮❤️🤩🤩

ADVERTISEMENT

Krgthedon: Congratulations guys kwa kazi mzuri 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

READ: Eric Omondi raises Sh400K for Mathare protestor hours after securing his release

iam_amberay: Congratulations guys… wishing you the very best in this journey.

bigpinjatelo: Congratulations....Yaani mlienda kwa falls...🙌🏿

mungai_eve: Yaaaas team girl we won❤️ congrats fam😍

ADVERTISEMENT

nasrayusuff: Aaaawwww the real Erica Amondi😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️congratulations the Erics🔥🔥🔥.

brayo_macha: I pray and declare that this baby Will be born healthy and safely in Jesus name amen ♥️

nycewanjeri: So beautiful... congratulations to you two... baba Girls 💕...

prezzo254: Congratulations bro.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kameme FM's Pastor Kiengei emotionally rebukes deadbeat dads

Kameme FM's Pastor Kiengei emotionally rebukes deadbeat dads

Omanyala's wife Laventa elated as their son emulates dad's success

Omanyala's wife Laventa elated as their son emulates dad's success

Jomo Kenyatta Jr Biography: Age, schools attended & family

Jomo Kenyatta Jr Biography: Age, schools attended & family

10 must-listen mixes that prove DJ Joe Mfalme is King of the decks

10 must-listen mixes that prove DJ Joe Mfalme is King of the decks

Crazy Kennar's parastatal skit, KRG's dance with Diana B & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Crazy Kennar's parastatal skit, KRG's dance with Diana B & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Ali Kiba breaks silence over Amina Khalef's divorce claims

Ali Kiba breaks silence over Amina Khalef's divorce claims

Watch Eric Omondi & Lynn's unique gender reveal party

Watch Eric Omondi & Lynn's unique gender reveal party

Diamond, Jux take over TikTok with 'Enjoy' & 9 other tunes released this week

Diamond, Jux take over TikTok with 'Enjoy' & 9 other tunes released this week

Mdomo imeniharibia - Teary Justina Syokau regrets remarks to Pastor Ezekiel & Andrew Kibe [Video]

Mdomo imeniharibia - Teary Justina Syokau regrets remarks to Pastor Ezekiel & Andrew Kibe [Video]

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Screen grab of Crazy Kennar's latest skit

Kenya Power replies to Crazy Kennar, he roasted civil servants who carry branded merch home [Video]

Caroline Mutoko

Caroline Mutoko's Biography: Education, children, net worth & 19-year media career

Photo collage of Diana Marua & KRG The Don

Fans criticise KRG The Don for touching Diana B inappropriately at a club [Video]

Dennis Onsarigo's son Andy

Dennis Onsarigo's perspective changed by son's 15-minute school speech