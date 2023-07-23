Eric Omondi and his lover Lynne threw an exquisite gender reveal party on Saturday, July 22 with friends and relatives in attendance.
Watch Eric Omondi & Lynn's unique gender reveal party
Eric and Lynn revealed that they are expecting a baby girl at a unique gender reveal party that was the first of its kind
Videos shared by the couple online reveal that they are expecting a baby girl to join their family.
"It's a Baby Girl🎀🎀🎀🙋♀️🙋♀️👩👧👩👧👨👩👧👨👩👧👨👩👧," an excited Eric Omondi shared.
The plan was on point with those in attendance stepping out in stylish outfits.
The pair settled on a waterfall with those in attendance cheering as the gender reveal unfolded with their eyes glued on the waterfall.
The invites-only event was attended by celebrities and the couple’s friends including the celebrity couple of Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo.
The self-declared president of comedy in Africa announced that they are expecting a baby with Lynn a few months ago.
The couple also shared that Lynn lost an earlier pregnancy.
With the party concluded, Omondi took to social media requesting fans to suggest a name for their unborn child writing:
"My Girls🥰❤❤. Gender Reveal Done. Now we need a name...Please Suggest for us a beautiful Name🙏🙏😥😥. @l.y.nn.e".
Their fans wished them well as sampled in the comments below.
Litialove: What a unique gender reveal🔥🔥, I'm mesmerized😮🔥😮❤️🤩🤩
Krgthedon: Congratulations guys kwa kazi mzuri 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
iam_amberay: Congratulations guys… wishing you the very best in this journey.
bigpinjatelo: Congratulations....Yaani mlienda kwa falls...🙌🏿
mungai_eve: Yaaaas team girl we won❤️ congrats fam😍
nasrayusuff: Aaaawwww the real Erica Amondi😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️congratulations the Erics🔥🔥🔥.
brayo_macha: I pray and declare that this baby Will be born healthy and safely in Jesus name amen ♥️
nycewanjeri: So beautiful... congratulations to you two... baba Girls 💕...
prezzo254: Congratulations bro.
