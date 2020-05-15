TV Journalist Jacque Maribe has sent out a heartwarming message to her son Zahari as he turns a year older.

In a post she shared on Instagram, Ms Maribe said words could not explain how much joy Zahari has brought into her life.

She went on to say that the six years with the son have been a beautiful journey, noting that motherhood is not an easy task.

Jacque Maribe’s heartfelt message to son as he turns 6

Jacque Maribe reassured her son of her unconditional love as she thanked God for taking care of them thus far.

“My darling Zee, words will never be enough to express how much joy you have brought into my life. I'm so blessed to be your mum. It has been 6 years of a beautiful journey together, and those close to our hearts. I have so much gratitude to God, to my family and close friends, and to you, because motherhood is no mean feat. I will love you beyond the depths of the earth. Happy 6th love of my life Zahari, here's to us!! @catewamaribe I see you mami 😁😁😁,” she wrote.

Mum and dad are proud of you – Jacque Maribe confirms Eric Omondi as baby daddy

Eric Omondi

A few months ago, Ms Maribe disclosed that her son’s father was comedian Eric Omondi after years of speculation with many claims saying that either Dennis Itumbi, or Eric Omondi was the father.

She shared a picture of herself, Zahari and Omondi saying; “Family first. Happy graduation day Zahari. We, mum and dad @ericomondi are proud of you!!”