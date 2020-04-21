Ex-Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe has disowned a twitter account claiming to her, and using her name.

According to the mother of one, she is not on twitter and that the account is not hers.

“No, I'm not on Twitter, and that's not my account,” she said in a post on Instagram.

Her remarks come after someone created an account on twitter using her name but spelled as (Jacque Maribae) unlike her name Jacque Maribe.

Jacque Maribe disowns twitter account purporting to be her

The account in question has been posting pictures of Ms Maribe with her close friends and son, as well as her baby daddy, Eric Omondi.

The Twitter account has since attracted more than 10.2K followers, with its bio reading the same as that of the TV journalist.

The account also has the link to Maribe’s Instagram attached to it, in the bio section.

Pulse Live has however, learnt that the account is only a burlesque account, and here are reactions from her Instagram followers;

g.vannie Yea trying to even spice up your name 'Maribae'

wainainastephen115 Pole sana jacque if that is not yuo,, I saw it and I felt sorry for yuo,,if there are legal action that can be taken towards that person please do b4 it takes another direction

kgfestus Hehehe Kenyans 😲

je_mappelle_steven Noted Jacque

yourhealth_ke 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 Thanks for the clarification

k_a_t_e_s_h_a_r_l_e_e_n Agrrrrrr and I even followed u naenda ku un follow chapchap

mwalimubax @jacquemaribe I Actually doubted that.

joybilha27 But why do some people like doing this?@jacquemaribe it's good you've clarified

michael_faradays @jacquemaribe how did you know that account exists if you're not on twitter? We're not pig farmers.