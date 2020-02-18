Starehe Constituency MP Charles Njagua popularly known as Jaguar has encouraged musicians to invest instead of of striving to lead a big life once they have hit songs. The legislator was speaking during memorial service of Papa Dennis’ that was held on Monday at Nairobi chapel near near Dagoretti showground.

Many artistes turned up for the memorial service including; Gloria Muliro, Dk Kwenye Beat, Ringtone, Mwenye Haki, Kevochi, Dj Euphoric, Gabu from P-unit, Vivian, Mr. Seed and Dj Mo.

Jaguar (Instagram)

Jaguar mentioned that when artistes get money, they want to move to Kileleshwa, buy a range rover and marry many wives. He urged them to invest in their music.

“hakuna kazi ikona pesa kuliko hii ya wasanii, hii muziki hii, ni wewe ujipange vizuri kwa sababu sisi ndio tunfanyanga makosa..wewe unastruggle unakua msanii then after ushapewa hit song unahamia Kileleshwa,kitu ya pili unanunua Range Rover kitu ya tatu unataka mabibi watatu" said Jaguar

"Mimi nilisema kwa ile mstari ya watu wanataka kwenda kuona Raias ni tuongee ju ya policies, kwa sa babu hakuna mtu anaeza kupangia Maisha yako. kama mimi niongee hapa niseme ukweli, mimi wakati nlikua msanii number one kwa sababau tunaanzanga na E na wale wako E ndio husumbua sana, ukifika A, one concert mtu unalipwa 1 Million, wewe niambie mama wa sukumua yule ako pale Muthurwa apate 1 million ni mgani ushaiona amehamia pale Kileleshwa?," asked the Kioo hit maker.

Wasanii wengi wamekataa kutoa pesa - Ringtone Apoko on Papa Dennis’ burial

The legislator stated that he would help in the burial preparations and also called other artistes to support Papa Dennis and help give him a proper send off.

Jaguar thanked Sadat, Ringtone Daddy Owen, Mash Mjukuu and told people not to expect Sadat to cover all the expenses since people knew he was wealthy.

“Msiba na ugonjwa haijai kua ya mtu moja, kwa sababu huezi sema leo nimekua mgonjwa mwachie mtu mmoja mzigo. Kwa hivyo nataka nikushukuru Sadat mimi najua ulijaribu mahali unaeza” said Ringtone

Wasanii wengi wamekataa kutoa pesa - Ringtone Apoko on Papa Dennis’ burial

He thanked the artistes who showed up at Pangani when the incident happened the likes of Ringtone, Weezdom and Daddy Owen.

Governor Mike sonko who couldn’t be able to attend the memorial contributed sh 70, 000 shillings. Papa Dennis’ body will be transported today all the way to Tala for his burial which will be held on Wednesday.