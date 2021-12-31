The Kenyan bug has yet again bitten a foreign artist. The clearest hint was given on December 30 when jailed Dancehall artist Vybz Kartel told a fan on Instagram that he will visit Kenya soon.
Jailed dancehall singer Vybz Kartel claims he'll visit Kenya "soon"
World Boss set to visit Kenya in 2046, maybe?
During the festive season, Kenya has seen an influx of foreign artists. Over the years, only one artist has been missing the roster, Gaza King Adidja Palmer.
The ‘She Say’ singer is currently serving life imprisonment following his sentencing in 2014 for the slaying of an associate, Clive "Lizard" Williams. His co-accused were ‘My Life’ singer Shawn Storm, Kahira Jones, and Andre St John.
The four men were convicted in April 2014 for the slaying of Williams at Kartel’s former home in Havendale, St Andrew, Jamaica. Lawyers for the convicts had argued in their appeal that the life sentences handed down in the original trial were excessive.
They also called into question the integrity and admissibility of the evidence in the case as well as the conduct of the original trial judge, Justice Lennox Campbell.
Kartel, who has a legion of fans-cum-disciples in Kenya will be eligible for parole after serving a minimum of 35 years in prison.
Vybz Kartel has been in custody since September 29, 2011, and will now be able to travel to Kenya in the year 2046.
2021 saw Kenya transform into a global hub for international concerts with foreign artists from Nigeria and Jamaica consistently trooping in for performances.
Omah Lay, Adekunle Gold, and Etana, NSG, Konshens and Charlie Black all toured Nairobi and Mombasa since the government eased Covid-19 restrictions in October, allowing social events to be held.
