Jalang’o explains why he missed Ida Odinga's birthday party & relationship with Raila

The first term lawmaker who enjoys a close relationship with the Odinga family explained that he was held up with preparations for Jalang’o Super League and ended up skipping the event which went down in style at Villa Rosa Kempinski Hotel in Nairobi.

Jalang’o added that by the time he was done with organizing Jalang’o Super League that kicked off on Friday, August 25, it was too late to attend the celebrations.

“I did not make it for Mama Ida’s birthday. We were here until very late and organising this event was not easy. We spent the evening here. By the time I was leaving it was too late,” Jalang’o explained in an interview with Nairobi News.

Nonetheless, the lawmaker sent his birthday message to Ida Odinga.

“To Mama, happy happy birthday, and may God give you more favor.” Jalang’o stated.

Jalang'o on relationship with Raila and working with Ruto

Delving into his relationship with ODM party leader Raila Odinga especially after warming up to President William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza side, Jalang’o explained that he remains a staunch member of ODM party and Raila has no problem with him.

“Baba is baba and we have always had a conversation. In fact we were with him the other day and he does not have a problem with me.

“That is like my political father and whom I appreciate. I have said I am an ODM member, I have never left but I am also working with the President who is also my friend,” Jalang’o explained in the interview.

The Odinga family left nothing to chance while celebrating Ida’s birthday and marking 50 years of marriage to the veteran opposition leader.

Ida Odinga was treated to a heartwarming hammer ride, accompanied by her daughter Rosemary, Raila Jr., Winnie, and their grandchildren.

Raila further took to Twitter on Friday to appreciate Ida for standing strong for the Odinga family.

"Being married to you for five decades has brought me great joy, and celebrating this milestone with your birthday was awesome. Mama Ida Odinga.

"Please accept my heartfelt gratitude for being not only the love of my life, but also the bedrock and pillar of our family," Raila wrote.