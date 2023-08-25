The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Raila serenades wife Ida on her 73rd birthday & 50th wedding anniversary

Lynet Okumu

Here is what Raila did to celebrate his wife Ida Odinga's 73rd birthday & their 50th anniversary

Raila Odinga & his wife Ida Odinga celebrating their 50th anniversary at Kempinski on August 24, 2023
Raila Odinga & his wife Ida Odinga celebrating their 50th anniversary at Kempinski on August 24, 2023

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his beloved wife, Ida Odinga, celebrated a remarkable milestones as they commemorated their 50th wedding anniversary and Ida's 73rd birthday.

The event, attended by close friends, family, and notable personalities was commemorated at Villa Rosa Kempinski Hotel in Nairobi County's Westland's.

As the star of the event, Ida Odinga was treated to a heartwarming hammer ride, accompanied by her daughter Rosemary, Raila Jr., Winnie, and their grandchildren.

ADVERTISEMENT
Raila Odinga & his wife Ida Odinga celebrating their 50th anniversary at Villa Rosa Kempinski Hotel in Nairobi on August 24, 2023
Raila Odinga & his wife Ida Odinga celebrating their 50th anniversary at Villa Rosa Kempinski Hotel in Nairobi on August 24, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ida Odinga takes on Nyanza politicians criticising Raila

The event started at 6:30 PM and continued until after midnight. There were exciting performances and speeches throughout the schedule.

Raila Odinga seized the moment to express his love and admiration for Ida, his lifelong partner.

He serenaded her with 'Jamaican Farewell,' a cherished song by Harry Belafonte, an artist close to Ida's heart. This musical tribute showcased the depth of their enduring love and shared passions.

ADVERTISEMENT
Raila Odinga and Ida Odinga at Villa Rosa Kempinski Hotel in Nairobi
Raila Odinga and Ida Odinga at Villa Rosa Kempinski Hotel in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Video of Raila and Mbilia Bel dancing lights up the internet

A remarkable coincidence added to the joy of the day as the family also celebrated the second birthday of Raila Jr's child.

The celebration was graced by prominent political figures such as leader of Narc Kenya Party Martha Karua, Siaya Governor James Orengo, and Likoni MP Mishi Mboko.

ADVERTISEMENT

The night was further elevated by guest performances from renowned artists Prince Indah and Esther Akoth, famously known as Akothee.

Raila Odinga, Ida Odinga , Babu Owino & other political leaders who attended Raila, Ida's 50th anniversary event at Villa Rosa Kempinski Hotel in Nairobi on August 24, 2023
Raila Odinga, Ida Odinga , Babu Owino & other political leaders who attended Raila, Ida's 50th anniversary event at Villa Rosa Kempinski Hotel in Nairobi on August 24, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How I helped save Raila’s life on 2 occasions in 2021

The Odinga children, led by Winnie, presented their mother with a touching gift of one million shillings.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Ida, this contribution will be directed towards the construction of the Ida Odinga Library at Ogande Girls in Homa Bay County.

Raila further took to Twitter on Friday to appreciate Ida for standing strong for the Odinga family.

"Being married to you for five decades has brought me great joy, and celebrating this milestone with your birthday was awesome. Mama Ida Odinga.

"Please accept my heartfelt gratitude for being not only the love of my life, but also the bedrock and pillar of our family," Raila wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT
Raila Odinga and his grandchild
Raila Odinga and his grandchild Pulse Live Kenya
Raila Odinga and his grandchild
Raila Odinga and his grandchild Pulse Live Kenya
Ida Odinga, Babu Owino, and Raila Odinga
Ida Odinga, Babu Owino, and Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya
Rosemary Odinga at her parents anniversary event
Rosemary Odinga at her parents anniversary event Pulse Live Kenya
Raila Odinga, wife Ida Odinga and their grandchildren
Raila Odinga, wife Ida Odinga and their grandchildren Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT
Raila Odinga, wife Ida Odinga and their grandchildren
Raila Odinga, wife Ida Odinga and their grandchildren Pulse Live Kenya
Raila Odinga & his wife Ida Odinga celebrating their 50th anniversary at Villa Rosa Kempinski Hotel in Nairobi on August 24, 2023
Raila Odinga & his wife Ida Odinga celebrating their 50th anniversary at Villa Rosa Kempinski Hotel in Nairobi on August 24, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Recommended articles

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

7 prominent Kenyans who make polygamy look yummy

7 prominent Kenyans who make polygamy look yummy

Raila serenades wife Ida on her 73rd birthday & 50th wedding anniversary

Raila serenades wife Ida on her 73rd birthday & 50th wedding anniversary

Shiv Simani: Winning Pulse Influencer Awards brought 2 major shifts in my content production

Shiv Simani: Winning Pulse Influencer Awards brought 2 major shifts in my content production

5 of the most unusual houses ever built in the world

5 of the most unusual houses ever built in the world

Bald & beautiful: 8 Kenyan celebrities who effortlessly rock the hairless look

Bald & beautiful: 8 Kenyan celebrities who effortlessly rock the hairless look

In this tribe, you must dance to prove your virginity

In this tribe, you must dance to prove your virginity

Halle Berry and estranged husband finalise divorce 7 years after split

Halle Berry and estranged husband finalise divorce 7 years after split

10 hot tips for building a stellar influencer career

10 hot tips for building a stellar influencer career

5 signs he's about to play you

5 signs he's about to play you

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The benefits and downsides of marrying early [Facebook/blackrevolution]

The benefits and downsides of marrying early

Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield both bought a Tesla

Common phrases used by chronic liars that prove they are lying

Bobi Wine and his wife Barbie Itungo

The play that brought Bobi Wine, Barbie together

Young lady kissing older man

Things you should know before you date an older man