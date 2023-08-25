Raila serenades wife Ida on her 73rd birthday & 50th wedding anniversary

The event, attended by close friends, family, and notable personalities was commemorated at Villa Rosa Kempinski Hotel in Nairobi County's Westland's.

Ida's celebrates 73rd birthday

As the star of the event, Ida Odinga was treated to a heartwarming hammer ride, accompanied by her daughter Rosemary, Raila Jr., Winnie, and their grandchildren.

The event started at 6:30 PM and continued until after midnight. There were exciting performances and speeches throughout the schedule.

Raila Odinga seized the moment to express his love and admiration for Ida, his lifelong partner.

He serenaded her with 'Jamaican Farewell,' a cherished song by Harry Belafonte, an artist close to Ida's heart. This musical tribute showcased the depth of their enduring love and shared passions.

A remarkable coincidence added to the joy of the day as the family also celebrated the second birthday of Raila Jr's child.

Celebrity guests who attended Raila, & Ida's 5oth anniversary event

The celebration was graced by prominent political figures such as leader of Narc Kenya Party Martha Karua, Siaya Governor James Orengo, and Likoni MP Mishi Mboko.

The night was further elevated by guest performances from renowned artists Prince Indah and Esther Akoth, famously known as Akothee.

Ida Odinga receives cash as birthday gift from her children

The Odinga children, led by Winnie, presented their mother with a touching gift of one million shillings.

According to Ida, this contribution will be directed towards the construction of the Ida Odinga Library at Ogande Girls in Homa Bay County.

Raila further took to Twitter on Friday to appreciate Ida for standing strong for the Odinga family.

"Being married to you for five decades has brought me great joy, and celebrating this milestone with your birthday was awesome. Mama Ida Odinga.

"Please accept my heartfelt gratitude for being not only the love of my life, but also the bedrock and pillar of our family," Raila wrote.

Here are more photos from the event

