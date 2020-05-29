Media Personality Jalang;o has reached out to parents who want their kids to be featured in TV adverts with a word of advice and steps to follow in nurturing their talents.

In a well-written post, the Milele FM presenter advised parents to always register their kids with Agencies that deal with promoting talents so that they can have easy access to Clients who may require their services.

“Now to why I am writing this post, I meet soo many parents telling me that they want their kids in TV adverts. Make sure that if you spot talent in your kids or you think they are Tv friendly register them with Agencies who will then take professional photos of them and keep so that when clients can always have them to choose when a campaign come. You can also just take them to studio to have professional photos mostly portrait and share with the Agencies. To any agent reading this please tag your Agency below on the comments or if you know any agency please tag them! I am wishing the girl well in her quest to appear on a TVC , post covid I know many brands will want to bounce back so dont be surprised that it wont take long before you see her on a screen near you” reads part of Jalang’o’s advice.

His comment comes a time Netizens have been pushing the Coca-Cola company to consider featuring a young girl from Baring’o in their adverts following the virality of her photos while drinking Soda.

The pictures of four-year-old Joy Jebiwott, in a traditional African set-up, caught the attention of many Kenyans who tried to push for the girl to secure an endorsement deal with the multinational soft drink company.

“I have received soo many calls and DM to help share this photo or if I know someone at coke so that this young girl can be used as an ambassador...yes I know someone at coke 🤣🤣🤣🤣 my brother @aloviandrew whom I also think has seen this photo and I think Coke had also replied! Unfortunately many did not know that kids are not used to advertise soda. It is such a beautiful photo and the girl is soo natural with it that I wish she was holding milk. I am wishing the girl well in her quest to appear on a TVC , post covid I know many brands will want to bounce back so dont be surprised that it wont take long before you see her on a screen near you” shared Jalang’o.

