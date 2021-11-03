Jay Z finally joins Instagram, find out why it took him so long

In doing so, history was made as he became the first and only person to be followed by his wife, Beyonce.

The recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee had 1.5 million followers at the time of reporting.

To honour the momentous occasion, the 51-year-old shared a poster of an upcoming Netflix film.

The Harder They Fall, produced by the Grammy-Award winner is set to be released today, November 3, 2021 starring Regina King, Danielle Deadwyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield and Delroy Lindo.

Among the first people to leave a comment on Jay-Z's first Instagram post after joining the photo-sharing app was Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg who left a wave emoji in the comment section.

Pulse Nigeria

Also, Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri commented on Jay-Z's post saying "Welcome" along with a clapping emoji.

The rapper also shared his first Instagram story with a countdown with the release date of the upcoming film.

Famous American Hip Hop DJ Funkmaster Flex once explained why Jay Z wasn't a big fan of social media.

Flex said, "You know what JAY does? He watches social media from a fake page," he then went on to state how Jay Z considered social media to be a tool used by people who can’t speak up in real life.

"He doesn’t like the 'fake' side of social media and does not wish to be a part of a community that is not their authentic self," he stated.