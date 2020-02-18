Blended Scotch whisky brand, Johnnie Walker seems to have mastered the game of innovation as they are always adding a new drink on our shelves, creating more options for whisky lovers.

The Johnnie Walker brand has milked the HBO TV series Game of Thrones by creating a collection of Whiskies under its tag- A song of ice and fire.

Just the other day, the Johnnie Walker team was at Pulse Live offices to introduce its new products to the market in a fun filled affair that saw those present learn how to make their own cocktails of whisky brands; Johnnie Walker a song of Ice and a song of fire.

These limited edition whisky blends (a song of Ice and a song of fire) were inspired by the powerful houses of Westeros – House Stark (A Song of Ice) and House Targaryen (A Song of Fire).

Nowadays, more people have adopted the culture of staying at home and having some fun while the night whisks away. So, why go out to spend so much money, when you can use that money to buy a decent bottle of a song of Ice or a song of fire and make yourself some cocktails.

In fact, we have a super easy cocktail recipe that you can try out at home and guess what? You only need lemons/oranges, a bottle of Johnnie Walker- A song of ice or Fire and a bottle of soda.

According to Ken, a mixologist who works with the Johnnie Walker brand, the Johnnie Walker A song of fire is best enjoyed as a cocktail when it’s combined with; Stoney Soda, Ginger, oranges and angostura bitters to bring out its spicy taste.

As for the Johnnie Walker A song of Ice, you need a bottle of Sprite, lemon and some mint leaves because this combination brings out its crispy taste.

“Whisky itself is spicy so when making cocktails we compliment it with something spicy- as for Johnnie Walker a song of fire which is Rich and spicy. For Johnnie Walker a song of Ice is quite crispy and fresh so we compliment it with something that is not spicy, like a sprite” said Ken.

The two limited edition whisky blends - a song of Ice or a song of fire are successors to the White Walker by Johnnie Walker limited edition blend that was launched in 2018.

