President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Nephew cum personal secretary Jomo Gecaga has finally confirmed to be an item with Ex-KTN presenter Lola Hannigan.

On Tuesday (Night), the two joined KICC CEO Nana Gecaga’s Insta- Live while at their home, hence making their affair public for the first time.

During the IG Live, Lola could not get her hands off Gecaga while jamming to the late Notorious B.I.G songs.

Jomo Gecaga and Lola Hannigan during an IG Session with Nana Gecaga

Jomo Gecaga and Lola Hannigan during an IG Session with Nana Gecaga

New Born Baby

This is the first time the couple is making their relationship public, despite being spotted together on several occasions, it was not yet clear if they were an item.

The two welcomed a bouncing baby girl on April 3, 2019. The news about Lola giving birth was shared on Instagram by her mum, Irene Hannigan.

“Twinkle, twinkle, I’m officially a grandma for the 2nd time. @lolahannigan. A mum is like wearing the most precious jewel around your neck and arms. You’ll be her first role model. Her best friend. Your forever love,” reads the post.

Also Read: Ex-KTN presenter Lola Hannigan marks mother’s day with exquisite Baby Bump photos

TV Girl Lola Hannigan

Baby Bump Shoot

The Former TV girl and Fashionista also celebrated this year’s mother’s days with exquisite photos of her baby bump weeks after giving Birth.

For a very long time now, Ms Hannigan has rumoured to be dating Jomo Gecaga and the Tuesday's IG Live confirmed so.

The two have been spotted together on several occasions. The first time was during Nana Gecaga’s 40th birthday that was held at Billionaire Resort.

The second time was during the Rick Ross concert and last year during Standard Chartered marathon when she was pictured with him and his elder sister Nana Gecaga.

Jomo Gecaga is also the father to Anne Kiguta's Twins.

Video