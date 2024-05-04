Diary of a retired wife: Jose Chameleone’s estranged wife speaks & new initiative

In line with this, Daniella has unveiled a YouTube channel dubbed 'The Diary Of A Retired Wife' in which her experience as well as that of other women who find themselves in similar situations will be brought to the screens to uplift women and mothers.

Daniella who is based in the US with her children will open up on her marriage to the Ugandan singer, the challenges she faced in the relationship and her choice to move out of the union and effectively become a “retired wife”.

"Here is a YouTube channel my kiddos encouraged me to start because they just like I, do believe in uplifting moms and women out there..." Daniella noted.

Ignoring the red flags and dealing with insecurities

In a candid advice to people starting new relationships, the mother of five noted that red flags should not be ignored from the onset, adding that great partners are not short in supply.

"Dear young girls and boys, all the signs are there when you meet, don’t ignore the red flags like I did .There are great partners out there to compliment your own greatness." Daniella opined.

She reached out to women to be brave and tell their truth as a means of accelerating healing from difficult experiences and inspiring others writing:

"And if your family or anyone doesn’t like it, let them deal with their insecurities. You ‘re sharing your life as you experienced it and if people wanted to be talked about any better, they should have treated you right. You ‘ll never be a victim for sharing your story. Instead, you will be a triumphant survivor setting the world on fire with your truth and your courage.

“You never know who needed your light, who needed to see your candle in order to light theirs or who needed your story as a manual for their own escape. Granted, you must first heal enough before you tell your story to the world, it takes energy to climb onto stage to talk to people so make sure you are not still bleeding emotionally as you go up. Heal to a degree that you can talk without caring who lashes back at you for apparently ‘exposing them”.

Jose Chameleone's estranged wife 16 years of violence & seeking asylum in the US

She recently shared that she moved to the US exactly five years ago and sought asylum from many things including domestic violence after enduring for 16 years.

"I wasn't social for a very long time and I am enjoying it now. I am a foodie and I love coffee and hot tea. I moved to the US exactly five years ago and sought asylum from many things including domestic violence that I endured for 16 years."

"I am a single mum raising my five kids on my own. Even though the age I'm turning this year seems too serious. I am choosing to relive my early life while healing my nervous system. I am a beautiful work in progress." Daniella wrote.

