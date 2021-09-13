Kabogo shares his latest multi-billion investment in Runda [Photos]

Kabogo has been behind the construction of the multi-billion Iguta Paradise Homes in Runda along Kiambu Road.

“It’s been a long journey but we’re getting there. God is great,” Kabogo caption photos of different sections of the project.

The investment has 60 units of 4 bedroom villas with features such as en-suite bedrooms, master bedroom with a walk-in closet, home office and private gym.

According to multiple realtors and commercial property listings, the houses are being sold for between Sh40 million to Sh42 million.

This means that at 100% occupancy, Kabogo will have raked in a cool Sh2 billion through the sale.

The former governor had earlier this year invited President Uhuru Kenyatta for a tour of the project in which he took him through the houses.

Kenyatta was dressed in a maroon polo shirt, a pair of jeans, a baseball cap and Nike sport shoes with an orange colourway, suggesting that this was just a casual visit.

An insider who headed the president’s mobilisation team told this writer that the two share interest in real estate development after photos of the visit made rounds on social media.

“They have been friends for a very long time and sometimes friends meet to talk about all manner of stuff. There is no official report because sometimes Kenyans must accept the fact that the President also has friends, who he can consult,” the source said at the time.

Billionaire extraordinaire.

The former Kiambu Governor is by all standards a man of means, with a nice property at Windsor where he calls home.

Some of the spectacular features of his private home include a swimming pool, helipad, Jacuzzi, Swimming pool and a home bar.

In a post on his social media platforms, Kabogo shared a photo of himself sharing a glass of premium whisky with a guest.

Though many Kenyans would have wanted to see what brand of alcohol the former governor was enjoying but he held the round bottle by its label.

A few centimetres away, sitting on the red granite countertop, was a bottle of The Singleton of Glendullan - 18 Years Single Malt Scotch, with just enough content to fill a shot glass.

At least we know he also enjoys his whisky spicy with a touch of vanilla, fruit and maple flavour notes.

The bar also featured a customised Chessboard with unique handcrafted pieces for when he wants to engage his friend on a battle of the wits.

