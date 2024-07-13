Kambua's message to daughter Nathalie as she celebrates 2nd birthday

The elated mother took to social media to share her joy while celebrating her daughter’s birthday, fondly referring to Nathalie as her "slice of heaven."

"Guess who turned TWO today? My slice of heaven! My kanyanya! It can only be the grace of God! Happy birthday, my precious miracle. I am forever honored to be your mama!" Kambua celebrated.

The media personality has been sharing her journey of motherhood with her followers on social media while at the same time respecting the privacy of her children.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has never shown their faces on social media.

Keeping children's faces away from social media for years

While she shares glimpses of their family moments, she deliberately keeps her children's faces hidden from the public eye.

Kambua announced the arrival of Nathalie back in 2022, expressing her gratitude for the blessing and noting that it is an honour to be Nathalie’s mother.

“It is truly an honor to be your mama. My God, my great and exceeding compensation; thank you for blessing us. God of Kambua, thank you for remaining true to who you are. For all that you have done, let me give thanks 🦋🖤."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Nathalie Nyacira Muthiga Mathu. The most beautiful little girl I have ever seen, with a gentle spirit to match. The last couple of months have been so precious with you, my rainbow 🌈.” Kambua wrote at the time.

She also shared the joy and experience of picking up her firstborn son from scholl earlier this year in a heart-warming post.

Kambua with her son, Nathaniel Pulse Live Kenya

The singer, overwhelmed with nostalgia, reflected on her journey to motherhood, expressing gratitude for the blessings that exceeded her once-elusive dreams.

ADVERTISEMENT

She wrote, "I just did my school pick-up. Let me say that again, I just did my school pick-up. Guys, I have a whole school-going child." Kambua stated.

Kambua's inspiration journey to motherhood & 7-year wait

The singer has also been vocal in sharing the challenges she faced in her pursuit of motherhood.

She spent seven years in marriage without a child and shared that at some point the dream of motherhood appeared elusive.

Kambua with her daughter, Nathalie Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

She however remained steadfast in her faith, trusting God to answer her prayers when the time was right and seven years after marriage, she was blessed with a child.

"There was a time when motherhood was such an elusive dream. I used to pray and tell God, “Father, give me at least one”. But God by his mercy and infinite wisdom gave me so much more. He truly is the God who does exceedingly, abundantly, above all we could ask or think," she wrote.