The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Kambua's message to daughter Nathalie as she celebrates 2nd birthday

Charles Ouma

Kambua glows with joy as daughter Nathalie celebrates 2nd birthday, pens heartwarming message

Kambua's message to daughter Nathalie as she celebrates 2nd birthday
Kambua's message to daughter Nathalie as she celebrates 2nd birthday

Gospel minister and singer Kambua Manundu was beaming with pride and joy as her daughter Nathalie celebrated her second birthday.

Recommended articles

The elated mother took to social media to share her joy while celebrating her daughter’s birthday, fondly referring to Nathalie as her "slice of heaven."

"Guess who turned TWO today? My slice of heaven! My kanyanya! It can only be the grace of God! Happy birthday, my precious miracle. I am forever honored to be your mama!" Kambua celebrated.

The media personality has been sharing her journey of motherhood with her followers on social media while at the same time respecting the privacy of her children.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has never shown their faces on social media.

While she shares glimpses of their family moments, she deliberately keeps her children's faces hidden from the public eye.

Kambua announced the arrival of Nathalie back in 2022, expressing her gratitude for the blessing and noting that it is an honour to be Nathalie’s mother.

“It is truly an honor to be your mama. My God, my great and exceeding compensation; thank you for blessing us. God of Kambua, thank you for remaining true to who you are. For all that you have done, let me give thanks 🦋🖤."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Nathalie Nyacira Muthiga Mathu. The most beautiful little girl I have ever seen, with a gentle spirit to match. The last couple of months have been so precious with you, my rainbow 🌈.” Kambua wrote at the time.

READ: 12 Kenyan celebs who've managed to conceal their children's faces for years

She also shared the joy and experience of picking up her firstborn son from scholl earlier this year in a heart-warming post.

Kambua with her son, Nathaniel
Kambua with her son, Nathaniel Kambua with her son, Nathaniel Pulse Live Kenya

The singer, overwhelmed with nostalgia, reflected on her journey to motherhood, expressing gratitude for the blessings that exceeded her once-elusive dreams.

ADVERTISEMENT

She wrote, "I just did my school pick-up. Let me say that again, I just did my school pick-up. Guys, I have a whole school-going child." Kambua stated.

The singer has also been vocal in sharing the challenges she faced in her pursuit of motherhood.

She spent seven years in marriage without a child and shared that at some point the dream of motherhood appeared elusive.

Kambua with her daughter, Nathalie
Kambua with her daughter, Nathalie Kambua with her daughter, Nathalie Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

She however remained steadfast in her faith, trusting God to answer her prayers when the time was right and seven years after marriage, she was blessed with a child.

"There was a time when motherhood was such an elusive dream. I used to pray and tell God, “Father, give me at least one”. But God by his mercy and infinite wisdom gave me so much more. He truly is the God who does exceedingly, abundantly, above all we could ask or think," she wrote.

READ: Kambua shares emotional reflection as 1st born son joins school

The artist, however, remained steadfast in her faith, praying and expressing her desire to have at least one child.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Anastacia Mukabwa overwhelmed by emotions as she returns from cancer treatment in India

Anastacia Mukabwa overwhelmed by emotions as she returns from cancer treatment in India

Kambua's message to daughter Nathalie as she celebrates 2nd birthday

Kambua's message to daughter Nathalie as she celebrates 2nd birthday

Mulamwah's list: Fresh faces proposed for Cabinet roles

Mulamwah's list: Fresh faces proposed for Cabinet roles

Gen Zs salute the 'Commander' as buzz builds for mega crusade [Dates & dress code]

Gen Zs salute the 'Commander' as buzz builds for mega crusade [Dates & dress code]

Carol Radull disregards public support, gives her endorsement for Sports CS

Carol Radull disregards public support, gives her endorsement for Sports CS

All systems go for latest edition of East Africa’s only anime convention [Buy Tickets]

All systems go for latest edition of East Africa’s only anime convention [Buy Tickets]

Inspiration behind Wadagliz's viral hit 'Anguka Nayo' & their music catalogue

Inspiration behind Wadagliz's viral hit 'Anguka Nayo' & their music catalogue

Amidst tears: Dorcas Rigathi stands with Kathy Kiuna in mourning the fallen Bishop

Amidst tears: Dorcas Rigathi stands with Kathy Kiuna in mourning the fallen Bishop

New country, new struggles: Baba Jimmy's fight for steady work in America

New country, new struggles: Baba Jimmy's fight for steady work in America

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A screenshot image of Dr Ofweneke & his wife Maryanne Baraza on 'Hello Mr Right'

Ofweneke's wife delivers bold message about love & money in 1st TV appearance

Nanny Rosie (Facebook)

Nanny Rosie finally comes clean about her departure from Lebanon & pregnancy buzz

Allan Kiuna

Details of Bishop Allan Kiuna's memorial services to celebrate his legacy

The late Bishop Allan Kiuna with his wife Kathy Kiuna

Allan Kiuna Biography: Banking job, children, assets & Sh460 million cancer treatment