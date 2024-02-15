12 Kenyan celebs who've managed to conceal their children's faces for years

Despite being in the spotlight themselves, these celebrities prioritize their children's privacy and opt not to reveal their faces on social media platforms.

Let's take a closer look at 12 Kenyan celebs who have decided to shield their children from public scrutiny.

Kambua

Renowned Gospel singer Kambua has two children but has never shown their faces on social media.

While she shares glimpses of their family moments, she deliberately keeps her children's faces hidden from the public eye.



Nyashinski and Zia

Singer Nyashinski and his wife Zia Nyamari are parents to two children.

Despite being active on social media, they have chosen to maintain their children's privacy, only sharing aspects of their lives as musicians and entrepreneurs.



Muthoni Wa Mukiri

Lifestyle and motivational coach Muthoni wa Mukiri welcomed a son with her husband Isaac but has chosen not to showcase him on social media.

While she occasionally shares insights into her married life, she respects her son's privacy by keeping his face hidden.

Muthoni Wa Mukiri and her Boyfriend Isaac

Juliani and Lilian Nganga

Juliani and his wife Lilian Nganga share a son named Utheri. While they celebrate their son's milestones, they prefer to use emojis to block his face in photos shared on social media, respecting his privacy.

Juliani and his wife Lilian Ng'ang'a

Avril

Singer Avril has a son with her rumored baby daddy J Blessing.

Despite being a public figure, she has defended her decision not to show her son's face, expressing her desire for him to have a choice about being in the limelight when he comes of age.

Avril Nyambura

Naisula Lesuuda

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda has welcomed two children but has kept their details away from the public eye.

Instead, she focuses on her work for her peace foundation and her political responsibilities.

Eunice Njeri

Gospel singer Eunice Njeri surprised her fans by sharing the first-ever photo of her son, but she did not reveal his face.

She remains private about her child and only occasionally shares glimpses of their life.



Evelyne Wanjiru

Gospel musician Evelyne Wanjiru and her husband Agundabweni Akweyu welcomed their son after 10 years of marriage.

While they occasionally post about him, they have chosen not to reveal his face to the public.

Evelyn Wanjiru and hubby welcome a bouncing baby boy [Photos]

Amani

The gospel singer, Amani, has given birth to a child, whose gender remains undisclosed.

In an interview, she emphasised the importance of keeping her family life private and away from the public eye.



Risper Faith

Mother of one, Risper Faith, opts not to expose her son to social media due to cyberbullying fears.

She shares limited glimpses of him, ensuring his privacy and protection from online scrutiny.