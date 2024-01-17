Kambua shares emotional reflection as 1st born son joins school

The singer, overwhelmed with nostalgia, reflected on her journey to motherhood, expressing gratitude for the blessings that exceeded her once-elusive dreams.

Kambua shared the joy of experiencing a school pick-up for her son, emphasising the significance of the moment in her life.

She wrote, "I just did my school pick-up. Let me say that again, I just did my school pick-up. Guys, I have a whole school-going child."

Pulse Live Kenya

Kambua's remarkable journey to motherhood

Kambua opened up about the challenges she faced in her pursuit of motherhood. After nearly seven years of marriage without a child, she shared how the dream of becoming a mother seemed elusive.

The artist, however, remained steadfast in her faith, praying and expressing her desire to have at least one child.

"There was a time when motherhood was such an elusive dream. I used to pray and tell God, “Father, give me at least one”. But God by his mercy and infinite wisdom gave me so much more. He truly is the God who does exceedingly, abundantly, above all we could ask or think," she wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

Reflecting on the times when she longed for a child, she expressed gratitude for God's mercy and infinite wisdom that bestowed upon her much more than she had asked for.

She emphasized that God is a promise keeper, a mighty warrior who has never lost a battle.

"To anyone who’s been trusting God for something and it seems as though it may never come, I want to tell you that God is a promise keeper. He’s a mighty warrior who’s never lost a battle!" Kambua encouraged fellow women who may be facing similar challenges.

Kambua's message of hope

In her message of hope, Kambua shared her unwavering trust in God, not just for the gift of a child but for the fulfillment of other promises in her life.

Pulse Live Kenya

She urged others to test God's faithfulness, expressing confidence that He would open floodgates of blessings beyond imagination.

"In this season of my life, I’m holding on to the God who made the impossible possible in my life. The God who went against the natural by opening my womb. God, the lifter of men. The God who changed my story by just one move. I’m trusting him. Not for a child, but for things that he has promised me he will bring to pass," she declared.

The gospel artist concluded her message by inviting others to join her in the land of hope.

She encouraged individuals to pitch their tents in the realm of faith and expectation, trusting in the God who can turn the impossible into reality.

Kambua Manundu Pulse Live Kenya