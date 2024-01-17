The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kambua shares emotional reflection as 1st born son joins school

Lynet Okumu

Gospel singer Kambua gets emotional as her eldest son, Nathaniel, starts school

Gospel singer Kambua
Gospel artist Kambua took to her social media platforms to share an emotional milestone in her life – the moment her first-born son, Nathaniel, joined school

The singer, overwhelmed with nostalgia, reflected on her journey to motherhood, expressing gratitude for the blessings that exceeded her once-elusive dreams.

Kambua shared the joy of experiencing a school pick-up for her son, emphasising the significance of the moment in her life.

She wrote, "I just did my school pick-up. Let me say that again, I just did my school pick-up. Guys, I have a whole school-going child."

Gospel singer Kambua and son
READ: Kambua mentions firstborn she lost after years of avoiding the topic

Kambua opened up about the challenges she faced in her pursuit of motherhood. After nearly seven years of marriage without a child, she shared how the dream of becoming a mother seemed elusive.

The artist, however, remained steadfast in her faith, praying and expressing her desire to have at least one child.

"There was a time when motherhood was such an elusive dream. I used to pray and tell God, “Father, give me at least one”. But God by his mercy and infinite wisdom gave me so much more. He truly is the God who does exceedingly, abundantly, above all we could ask or think," she wrote.

Gospel singer Kambua
Reflecting on the times when she longed for a child, she expressed gratitude for God's mercy and infinite wisdom that bestowed upon her much more than she had asked for.

She emphasized that God is a promise keeper, a mighty warrior who has never lost a battle.

"To anyone who’s been trusting God for something and it seems as though it may never come, I want to tell you that God is a promise keeper. He’s a mighty warrior who’s never lost a battle!" Kambua encouraged fellow women who may be facing similar challenges.

In her message of hope, Kambua shared her unwavering trust in God, not just for the gift of a child but for the fulfillment of other promises in her life.

Gospel singer Kambua
READ: Kambua shares her biggest lesson in motherhood

She urged others to test God's faithfulness, expressing confidence that He would open floodgates of blessings beyond imagination.

"In this season of my life, I’m holding on to the God who made the impossible possible in my life. The God who went against the natural by opening my womb. God, the lifter of men. The God who changed my story by just one move. I’m trusting him. Not for a child, but for things that he has promised me he will bring to pass," she declared.

The gospel artist concluded her message by inviting others to join her in the land of hope.

She encouraged individuals to pitch their tents in the realm of faith and expectation, trusting in the God who can turn the impossible into reality.

Kambua Manundu
Kambua's journey serves as an inspiration to many, reminding everyone that, in the face of challenges and seemingly insurmountable odds, faith and hope can lead to unexpected and joyous outcomes.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
