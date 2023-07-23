ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Kameme FM's Pastor Kiengei emotionally rebukes deadbeat dads

Charles Ouma

You are not a baby daddy but a fool - Pastor Ben Kiengei

Pastor Ben Kiengei
Pastor Ben Kiengei

Kameme FM presenter Pastor Ben Kiengei has called out deadbeat dads, labelling them fools.

Recommended articles

Kiengei noted that fathers need to step up and provide for their children, being there for them as long as the mother grants them access.

He noted that anyone who fails to step up to provide for their children is not a deadbeat dad but a fool.

"If she gives you access to your child or children, if she allows you to speak to your child and you don't support her financially... You are not a baby daddy but a fool," Kiengei who is currently co-parenting with his ex-wife Keziah wa Kariuki.

ADVERTISEMENT

The celebrity preacher and radio personality has been serving his followers words of wisdom especially on family, parenting and other aspects of life, drawing from his own experience.

READ: Kameme FM presenter advises men during daughter's big day

While highlighting the joys of raising his young daughter last year, Kiengei shared a message to fathers who may be tempted to ignore their children because of the circumstances around how they came into the world.

Pastor Ben Kiengei
Pastor Ben Kiengei Pulse Live Kenya

"Your child is not a sin, he or she is your responsibility until death," stated Muthee, who is also a pastor in the AIPCA church.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Dear men, your child is 'NOT YOUR PAST'. Ati tulizaa na yeye halafu nikaokoka (wacha ujinga). He added.

Orpah Benson is the comedian's daughter with his ex-wife, popular radio presenter Keziah Kariuki. The couple parted ways and have different partners now.

The father of three started from humble beginnings, doing street comedy in Nakuru.

He landed a role in various Kikuyu films that propelled him to celebrity status among his ardent fans.

His big break came when he joined Kameme FM.

ADVERTISEMENT

He co-hosts Arahuka morning show alongside Gatonye wa Mbugua and commands a huge audience at the popular Kikuyu radio station.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kameme FM's Pastor Kiengei emotionally rebukes deadbeat dads

Kameme FM's Pastor Kiengei emotionally rebukes deadbeat dads

Omanyala's wife Laventa elated as their son emulates dad's success

Omanyala's wife Laventa elated as their son emulates dad's success

Jomo Kenyatta Jr Biography: Age, schools attended & family

Jomo Kenyatta Jr Biography: Age, schools attended & family

10 must-listen mixes that prove DJ Joe Mfalme is King of the decks

10 must-listen mixes that prove DJ Joe Mfalme is King of the decks

Crazy Kennar's parastatal skit, KRG's dance with Diana B & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Crazy Kennar's parastatal skit, KRG's dance with Diana B & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Ali Kiba breaks silence over Amina Khalef's divorce claims

Ali Kiba breaks silence over Amina Khalef's divorce claims

Watch Eric Omondi & Lynn's unique gender reveal party

Watch Eric Omondi & Lynn's unique gender reveal party

Diamond, Jux take over TikTok with 'Enjoy' & 9 other tunes released this week

Diamond, Jux take over TikTok with 'Enjoy' & 9 other tunes released this week

Mdomo imeniharibia - Teary Justina Syokau regrets remarks to Pastor Ezekiel & Andrew Kibe [Video]

Mdomo imeniharibia - Teary Justina Syokau regrets remarks to Pastor Ezekiel & Andrew Kibe [Video]

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Screen grab of Crazy Kennar's latest skit

Kenya Power replies to Crazy Kennar, he roasted civil servants who carry branded merch home [Video]

Caroline Mutoko

Caroline Mutoko's Biography: Education, children, net worth & 19-year media career

Photo collage of Diana Marua & KRG The Don

Fans criticise KRG The Don for touching Diana B inappropriately at a club [Video]

Dennis Onsarigo's son Andy

Dennis Onsarigo's perspective changed by son's 15-minute school speech