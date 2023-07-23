Kameme FM's Pastor Kiengei emotionally rebukes deadbeat dads

Kiengei noted that fathers need to step up and provide for their children, being there for them as long as the mother grants them access.

He noted that anyone who fails to step up to provide for their children is not a deadbeat dad but a fool.

"If she gives you access to your child or children, if she allows you to speak to your child and you don't support her financially... You are not a baby daddy but a fool," Kiengei who is currently co-parenting with his ex-wife Keziah wa Kariuki.

ADVERTISEMENT

The celebrity preacher and radio personality has been serving his followers words of wisdom especially on family, parenting and other aspects of life, drawing from his own experience.

While highlighting the joys of raising his young daughter last year, Kiengei shared a message to fathers who may be tempted to ignore their children because of the circumstances around how they came into the world.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Your child is not a sin, he or she is your responsibility until death," stated Muthee, who is also a pastor in the AIPCA church.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Dear men, your child is 'NOT YOUR PAST'. Ati tulizaa na yeye halafu nikaokoka (wacha ujinga). He added.

Orpah Benson is the comedian's daughter with his ex-wife, popular radio presenter Keziah Kariuki. The couple parted ways and have different partners now.

The father of three started from humble beginnings, doing street comedy in Nakuru.

He landed a role in various Kikuyu films that propelled him to celebrity status among his ardent fans.

His big break came when he joined Kameme FM.

ADVERTISEMENT