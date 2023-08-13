3 celebrities who Stevo Simple Boy professed undying love for & how they responded

The rapper carefully chooses who to profess his love for, when to do so and has been both lucky and unlucky in equal measure.

His targets have in some instances responded, politely turning him down while in some cases, his confessions of love have failed to elicit a response.

Smitten by Kamene Goro

Last year, the Freshi Barida hitmaker confessed that he has always had a crush on Ms Goro and given a chance he would gladly start a romantic relationship with her.

"Kamene amebeba ngongingo (blessed with assets in the right places)…Kamene mimi nimedata kwako, njoo kwa Stevo Simple Boy nitakupatia mapenzi simple simple na mambo itakuwa welo welo (Kamene I have fallen in love with you. Come to Stevo Simple Boy)," Simple Boy stated.

Pulse Live Kenya

Goro however extinguished the flame of Stivo Simple Boy’s love by making it clear that he did not meet the cut.

“Stevo I am such a fan of yours, I’m your biggest fan. Freshi Barida Kaka braza. But wacha tu ibaki hapo kwa fan. He is not really my type. Not my type or maybe he was my type back in the day but at the moment I like them tall,” Kamene Goro said.

"Loyal and humble" Amber Ray lands on Simple Boy's radar

In May last year, while doing a media tour to promote a song he had just released, Amber Ray landed on his list, with the singer explaining what he admires in her.

Asked who he would prefer between Huddah Monroe, Amber Ray and Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan.

“Huddah is a no. I cannot date her because she likes partying…I would marry Amber Ray. She is loyal and humble. But I don’t know her very well,” he said.

Amber Ray let it slide without a response.

Ngesh Kaveve Kazoze turns down

Earlier this week, the rapper was once again at it, this time his eyes focused on Gengetone artist Mary Wangeci, better known by her stage name Ngesh Kaveve Kazoze.

"Kuna mwanadada ambaye nimeona amenivuta sana anaitwa Kaveve Kazoze. Kama ako single mwambe Stevo namtamani. Awe wangu lazizi, sitamsuta, aje awe mchumba wangu (There is a lady I have seen and I am attracted to her. I have decided to go public to let her know I love her and want to make her mine)," he said as he blew kisses.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ngesh responded swiftly, letting the rapper know that she is not interested in an interview with Ankali Ray.

Ngesh's response was clear and succinct: "Mi namtaka aje aii? How? Nakuambia ata video sijaona."

Ankali added another layer to the conversation by revealing that Stivo had indeed expressed his interest. "Ndo nakuambia yeye amesema anakutaka lakini," Ankali s

"Achana na yeye," Ngesh responded ad added "Mi nko na mtu."