Karen Nyamu excited on her debut as a video vixen in new music

The mother of three who is romantically involved with Mugithi maestro Samuel Muchoki, popularly known as Samidoh made a cameo appearance in singer Sarafina Salim’s newly released song 'Ruo Rwa Muciari'.

The Senator took to social media to share her excitement upon making her debut, noting that new careers often have humble beginnings.

"Niko kwa wimbo ya subukia💃🏼💃🏼 career mpya huanza hivi sasa 😄😄 good one Sarafina salim so emotional😔," the nominated Senator wrote in a post on Facebook.

Karen Nyamu's viral dance and featuring in Samidoh's videos

This is Karen Nyamu’s first appearance in a music video.

She recently made it clear that despite being romantically involved with Samidoh, featuring in the singer’s videos in not something she can consider.

She added that she supports Samidoh’s career in other ways and would continue to do so, noting that she is keen not to mix love with work.

“I cannot appear in his music videos. We do not mix love and work,” Karen Nyamu said in an interview on YouTube channel Convo.

A lover of music herself, Karen Nyamu has been captured in camera several times having a good time.

Last weekend, she became a trending topic on X, formerly Twitter after her photos dancing with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua went viral.

The duo was among a host of politicians who attended Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi and Murang’a Woman Representative Betty Maina’s traditional wedding.

Karen Nyamu later took to social media to share photos of her dance with the Deputy President, sending social media into a frenzy.

In one of the photos, the DP could be seen dancing with the Senator with his fingers folded with many interpreting it that being a married Christian, he did so out of respect and to avoid holding the lawmaker’s waist.