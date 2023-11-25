The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Karen Nyamu excited on her debut as a video vixen in new music

Charles Ouma

In a past interview, Karen Nyamu asserted that she cannot appear in Samidoh’s music videos as they “do not mix love and work”.

Karen Nyamu
Karen Nyamu

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has shared her excitement after featuring in a Mugithi music video as a video vixen for the first time.

Recommended articles

The mother of three who is romantically involved with Mugithi maestro Samuel Muchoki, popularly known as Samidoh made a cameo appearance in singer Sarafina Salim’s newly released song 'Ruo Rwa Muciari'.

The Senator took to social media to share her excitement upon making her debut, noting that new careers often have humble beginnings.

"Niko kwa wimbo ya subukia💃🏼💃🏼 career mpya huanza hivi sasa 😄😄 good one Sarafina salim so emotional😔," the nominated Senator wrote in a post on Facebook.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Karen Nyamu lights up social media with photos of her dance with DP Gachagua

Karen Nyamu's viral dance and featuring in Samidoh's videos

This is Karen Nyamu’s first appearance in a music video.

She recently made it clear that despite being romantically involved with Samidoh, featuring in the singer’s videos in not something she can consider.

She added that she supports Samidoh’s career in other ways and would continue to do so, noting that she is keen not to mix love with work.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I cannot appear in his music videos. We do not mix love and work,” Karen Nyamu said in an interview on YouTube channel Convo.

A lover of music herself, Karen Nyamu has been captured in camera several times having a good time.

Last weekend, she became a trending topic on X, formerly Twitter after her photos dancing with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua went viral.

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu dancing with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi and Murang’a Woman Representative Betty Maina’s traditional wedding.
Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu dancing with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi and Murang’a Woman Representative Betty Maina’s traditional wedding. Pulse Live Kenya

The duo was among a host of politicians who attended Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi and Murang’a Woman Representative Betty Maina’s traditional wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karen Nyamu later took to social media to share photos of her dance with the Deputy President, sending social media into a frenzy.

In one of the photos, the DP could be seen dancing with the Senator with his fingers folded with many interpreting it that being a married Christian, he did so out of respect and to avoid holding the lawmaker’s waist.

She has also attended concerts and live performances by her baby daddy Samidoh, including in Australia and in Dubai where she was involved in a catfight with Samidoh’s now estranged wife, Edday Nderitu.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Elsa Majimbo offers Sh153K to Kenyan critics with video of her alleged remarks

Elsa Majimbo offers Sh153K to Kenyan critics with video of her alleged remarks

I would be dead & my daughter in rehab – Edday Nderitu reveals, praises Bernice

I would be dead & my daughter in rehab – Edday Nderitu reveals, praises Bernice

Karen Nyamu excited on her debut as a video vixen in new music

Karen Nyamu excited on her debut as a video vixen in new music

Kate Thuku lands her highest-paying gig after winning Pulse Influencer Award

Kate Thuku lands her highest-paying gig after winning Pulse Influencer Award

As 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' marks 20 years, 50 Cent explains why he didn't like 'Many Men'

As 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' marks 20 years, 50 Cent explains why he didn't like 'Many Men'

Kris Erroh uses personal experience to defend gospel artists' shift to secular music

Kris Erroh uses personal experience to defend gospel artists' shift to secular music

Remember me in your prayers - Ailling Vera Sidika appeals to fans

Remember me in your prayers - Ailling Vera Sidika appeals to fans

Navio is the biggest rapper East Africa has ever produced - Kent

Navio is the biggest rapper East Africa has ever produced - Kent

Writing and gifting 'Non-Living Thing' to Sarkodie is the best thing I've done – Oxlade

Writing and gifting 'Non-Living Thing' to Sarkodie is the best thing I've done – Oxlade

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan chef breaks Guinness World Record for cooking for longest hours

Chef Maliha suffers medical emergency in bid for longest cooking marathon record

Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule

Alpha Mwana Mtule's treatment hits roadblock, wife explains why as his condition worsens

Eric Omondi his girlfriend Lynne and their daughter Kyla

Eric Omondi reveals daughter's face to the public as she lands 1st deal

Dennis Onsarigo and Jerida Andayi

Why Jerida Andayi & Dennis Onsarigo are elated after release of KCPE results