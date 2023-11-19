The sports category has moved to a new website.

5 lawmakers who sealed their romantic relationships in colourful ceremonies this year

Charles Ouma

From parliamentary love to taking a second chance, the nation celebrated these grand weddings, proposals and unions with enthusiasm and joy.

File image of the venue of Linet Toto's marriage proposal

Love has been in the air with many lawmakers both in the Senate and the National Assembly finding love.

For some, it has been for the second time having parted ways with their former partners. For others, it has been for the first time.

Lavish ceremonies oozing class and luxury have been the hallmarks of the events as lawmakers cement their unions.

Below are some lawmakers who have taken their relationship to the next level.

Eric Wamumbi and Betty Maina

For the man who replaced Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua as the Mathira MP it has been a season of blessings after finding love in fellow lawmaker and Murang'a Woman Representative Betty Maina.

Best photos from Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi and Woman Rep Betty Maina's ruracio in Murang'a Best photos from Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi and Woman Rep Betty Maina's ruracio in Murang'a Pulse Live Kenya

The couple cemented their union in an elaborate ceremony that was attended by President William Ruto, his deputy and a host of other leaders on Saturday, November 18.

Gladys Boss

For the National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss, it was a second chance at love, having parted ways with Sam Shollei.

National Assembly Depuy Speaker Gladys Boss with her Husband, and Health CS Susan Nakhumicha during wedding Pulse Live Kenya

The Uasin Gishu Woman Representative wedded her lover Neil Horn in a colourful traditional ceremony that was the talk of town, with prominent personalities in attendance in August 2023.

Linet Chepkorir Toto

As the world celebrated Valentine’s day, Bomet Woman Representative Linet Toto and Godfrey Kimutai decided to take their relationship to the next level.

The pair got engaged in a colourful event at Sarova Panafric Hotel in Nairobi with lawmaker taking to social media to confirm that she accepted the proposal.

READ: 9 glamorous weddings of prominent politicians' children

"And I finally said yes. You are one in a million. May God be with us in this journey. Happy valentine's day sweetheart, I love you," she wrote.

File image of Linet Toto's marriage proposal Pulse Live Kenya

A few weeks later in May, Kimutai visited Toto’s parents for dowry negotiations in the company of several notable personalities, cementing their union with the blessings of the bride’s parents.

A number of lawmakers at the devolved units have also found love and cemented their unions this year.

Kitui county’s Hon Joseph Musyoka Mbite (Nzambani ward), alias Mameni is among those who wedded this year, saying “I do” to his wife, Abigael Mueke at Gospel Assembly Ministry Kiunduani at Kwa Vonza ward in April.

Nzambani MCA Joseph Musyoka Mbite and Abigael Mueke's wedding Pulse Live Kenya

In the last few months, Kenya has also witnessed a flurry of grand weddings and proposals among its high-profile families.

Children of prominent politicians had lavish weddings with the nation celebrating these unions with enthusiasm and joy.

Alvin Wetangula and Naisula Leteipan, Maryanne Mudavadi and Nyaga Karanja, Michael Orengo and Samantha Luseno, Rodgen Abel and Elle Cecilia are among those who have tied the knot.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
