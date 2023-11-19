The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Karen Nyamu lights up social media with photos of her dance with DP Gachagua

Charles Ouma

Reactions to photos of Karen Nyamu dancing with DP Gachagua that have sent social media into a frenzy.

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu became a trending topic on X, formerly Twitter after her photos dancing with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua went viral.

The duo was among a host of politicians who attended Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi and Murang’a Woman Representative Betty Maina’s traditional wedding.

During the luxurious wedding, the second in command was seen dancing with several other leaders including MP Naisula Lesuuda, Purity Ngirici, Governor Ann Waiguru, and Governor Cecil Mbarire who were among guests.

Karen Nyamu later took to social media to share photos of her dance with the Deputy President, sending social media into a frenzy.

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu dancing with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi and Murang’a Woman Representative Betty Maina’s traditional wedding. Pulse Live Kenya

The photos showed the two leaders in a jovial mood, dancing to music with the DP holding the Senator in some of the photos.

READ: 5 lawmakers who sealed their romantic relationships in colourful ceremonies this year

Many complimented the youthful Senator for her dance moves which appeared to be in sync with the DP’s.

All the photos depicted the duo dancing respectfully with bright smiles on their faces.

In one of the photos, the DP could be seen dancing with the Senator with his fingers folded with many interpreting it that being a married Christian, he did so out of respect and to avoid holding the lawmaker’s waist.

The ceremony, held in a picturesque setting, attracted a distinguished guest list, with President William Ruto gracing the occasion.

DP Gachagua's role at the wedding

The event, marked by cultural significance and attended by political heavyweights saw the Deputy President take up the role of Chief dowry negotiator, adding a traditional touch to the celebration of love, unity, and cultural heritage.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, his Kapseret counterpart Oscar Sudi, and Langata’s Phelix Odiwuor (Jalang'o) were among the MPs in attendance.

READ: 20 best photos from Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi & Woman Rep Betty Maina's ruracio

Others who attended the event are Mumias East MP Peter Salasya, Mwala MP Vincent Musyoka, and South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro gracing the event alongside other leaders.

