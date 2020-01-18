Top Comedian lands a lucrative job with radio station

Award Winning Comedian, Nick Chege popularly known as Kartello has landed a lucrative job with Milele FM.

The young lad took to Instagram to share the good news with his followers stating that he would be hosting Bangaiza reloaded with his co host Chris.

“Tutakuwa tukitesa hapo @milelefm Kila Monday to Friday 1~4 pm ndani ya Bangaiza Reloaded pamoja na chris💪 #2020🙏❤️” read his post.

The comedian who also doubles up as a TV host has been hosting the Chipukeezy Show alongside fellow comedian Chipukeezy .

Last year, Chipukeezy was forced to terminate his show on Ebru TV after he was asked to drop fast-rising comedian Kartelo from the show.

In lengthy post on his Instagram, Chipukeezy explained that he had received an email from Ebru TV asking him to do away with Kartelo on grounds that his show “The Chipukeezy show” had turned out to be more of a “ghetto show”.

However, the funny man pointed out that he was not ready to lose Kartelo from the show and therefore, the only option was to terminate his contract with Ebru TV.

Kartello became an online sensation for his short funny videos that he posted online. His prowess in sheng amazed many who could relate to the ghetto life he talked of in his videos.