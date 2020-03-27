Actress Catherine Kamau Karanja popularly known as Kate Actress has distanced herself from claims of being a snob to fans who requests to take selfies with her whenever they spot her in public.

In a Q&A session via her Insta-stories the actress stated that she never ignores her fans but the biggest challenge is how many people approach her. She pointed out that some people are very rude and rough.

The former Mother-in-law actress added that she can’t afford to ignore her fans because without them she would not be where she is now.

Kate actress forced to defend herself over allegations of being a snob to her fans

“We husnob manafans wakiomba kutkake selfie? Asked a fan.

Kate replied saying “Why should I? if ypou come correct am the nicest person, bila mafans ningekuwa wapi? Sgida huwa apprioach. Some people are extremely rude and rough! We are all humans.we have good and bad days”.

Social media criticism

Another fan wanted to know how the mother of two handles criticism, basing on the fact that social media is full of people who like to bully and belittle others.

“How do you handle social media criticism and how is baby K” asked another user.

Ms Kamau disclosed that she always minds her own business because she has serious goals to achieve, instead of focusing on what critics are saying.

“If I listened to people, I would be dead by now sweetheart. I became indifferent, I mind my business because I have serious goals to smash” answered Kate actress.

Another fan lauded Mama K, for always inspiring others to better themselves “Mama K you are an inspiration to me… you give me hope for love and good future for my little girl”.

“Now you see why I concentrate on positive vibes here on social media, God gave me this platform for a reason. My story has given so many hope, God has continued to use me as his Vessel, I will never stop!” said Ms Kamau.

