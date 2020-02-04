Actress Catherine Kamau popularly known as Kate actress turned 33 and she is looking hotter than the Kalahari Desert. You'd probably mistake her for a twenty year old.

Ms Kamau took to Instagram to share her alluring photos as birthday messages continued to stream in on her page. "Not your ordinary 33 year old 😘" read one of her captions.

The actress welcomed her second born daughter weeks ago but her snap back body Is on point and she doesn’t even look as if she was ever pregnant.

Check out Kate Actress’s amazing post baby body weeks after giving birth

A section of her 1.1 Million followers came out to wish her happy birthday messages as she turned a year older.

Photos (Courtesy)

Kate Actress flaunts her curves as she turns 33

Here are some of the comments;

hassansarah Mrembooooo... happy birthday 🤗❤️🤗

juliegichuru Fire!!! 🔥🔥🔥🤗🤗🤗

nanciemwai Happy Birthday gorgeous 😍😍

kambuamuziki Ahhh 😍🤗 Happ birthday darling 💛

gitaujudy Happy birthday doll❤️❤️❤️

phil_director Weh😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 we are sorry. Happy birthday love🎉🎉🎉

make_upbylinet Happy birthday beautiful 😍😍

wanguilucy16 happy birthday queen 😍😍❤️

_m_u_e_n_i Eish Mama K. You looking stunning happy birthday may you keep wearing that crown and owning it like the queen you are♥️ @kate_actress

ivone_ivy_ Fry us mama K. We are your onion.🔥🔥