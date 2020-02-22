Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Ezekiel Mutua has banned the screening of controversial ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan’- a Hindi movie which translates to More Careful of Marriage.

In a statement sent to newsrooms on Friday, 21 Feb 2020, the KFCB CEO maintained that the ‘gay-themed’ is not in line with Kenyan constitution and the institution of family, hence the decision to ban its screening.

“The film is worse than the ones we have banned in the past as it has scenes involving children in homosexual practices and openly attempts to legitimize same-sex marriage.

“Homosexuality is illegal in Kenya. Further, Kenya is a God-fearing nation which places a great premium on family, an institution derived from a union between two people of the opposite gender,” Mutua stated.

He added that anyone who wants to consume the controversial movie can as well go to India or any other country where homosexual acts depicted in the movie is allowed.

File image of an empty movie theater

“Those who want to consume such content can go and watch it in India where the film was done or any other country where homosexuality is permissible.

Kenya will not be the dumping ground for all manner of filth that seeks to destroy the institution of family and our cultural identity.” Mutua slammed.

He made it clear that those who fail to adhere to the directive will face the full force of the law and will have their licenses revoked.

“It is against this background that the Board has RESTRICTED the said movie. Any attempt to distribute, broadcast, exhibit or possess such RESTRICTED material will be met with the full force of the law.

“Any distributor or exhibitor licensed by the Board will have their licenses revoked if found in breach,” Warned the KFCB boss.