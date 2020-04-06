Kenyan Music Group Wanavokali are the winners of the first season of Old Mutual’s Amazing Voices singing competition that went down in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The group that comprises six members, emerged top of the continental competition on Sunday, taking home Sh10 million ($100,000).

Taking to social media, the group thanked their fans across the globe for their overwhelming support and votes that helped them secure the win.

Kenyan Music group ‘Wanavokali’ crowned winners of Old Mutual’s ‘Amazing Voices Africa, taking home Sh10M

Congratulations Wanavokali

“Guys WE WON!!!!! Thank you so much for the votes and support, 100,000 USD is coming hoooome!!! 🇰🇪 #wanavokali #amazingvoicesafrica” shared Wanavokali.

Band Member Ythera added “I don't even know where to begin yani. Amidst all this uncertainty right now, all the struggle... comes a win. And not just for @wanavokali but for Kenya 🇰🇪 The fact that Africa and the world gets to hear what Kenya has to offer means alot to us, to me! This, for me, is a culmination of 5 years in this industry and I'm damn proud of the journey! Of where the road is leading me even though it can be a path clouded with doubt and solitude . But these guys here are my team! They have my back! Even when I want to give in @wanavokali make me want to push further and harder and do better . I'm so happy manze. So happy!! My heart is full leo. I can't even begin to say thank you enough to everyone who has supported us. Mmetushika mkono in a way we never expected. THANK YOU Kenya, thank you AFRICA ♥ #wanavokali #amazingvoicesafrica”

Kenyan Music group ‘Wanavokali’ crowned winners of Old Mutual’s ‘Amazing Voices Africa, taking home Sh10M

Acapella group

The talented Acapella group comprises of; Chep, Lena, Mella, Riki, Sam and Ythera. The six who started off their musical Journey as background vocalists for various artistes in Kenya, officially came together in 2018 at Safaricom Twaweza Live to form a group.

“Hello everyone!! We are @wanavokali, a group of artists who pursue music and met at 2018's Safaricom Twaweza Live as background vocalists. We share a passion of expressing their art and stories through singing. Why not share our talent with the world” reads one of thee post put up on July 2ns, 2019.

Kenyan Music group ‘Wanavokali’ crowned winners of Old Mutual’s ‘Amazing Voices Africa, taking home Sh10M

The Old Mutual’s Amazing Voices is a pan-African signing reality competition show in which 12 unsigned groups from 3 genres take to the stage to captivate audiences and judges and claim their $100K prize money and be crowned Africa’s Amazing Voices.