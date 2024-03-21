The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Kenyan nanny startles netizens with video of her working alongside employer's pet snake

Lynet Okumu

It's harmless! Kenyan nanny in Saudi Arabia surprises netizens with video of her working alongside employer's pet snake in the kitchen

Kenyan nanny startles internet with video of her working alongside employer's pet snake in the kitchen
Kenyan nanny startles internet with video of her working alongside employer's pet snake in the kitchen

A Kenyan woman identified as @ngiro023 recently caused a stir on social media after sharing a video showcasing her employer's pet snake.

Recommended articles

Working as a nanny in Saudi Arabia, @ngiro023 provided netizens with a glimpse into her unusual work environment.

In the video, the large snake can be seen slithering around the kitchen appliances as @ngiro023's employer casually washes dishes nearby. This unexpected sight left many viewers both shocked and intrigued.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the video circulated online, viewers expressed various concerns and speculations regarding the presence of the snake in the household.

Some questioned whether @ngiro023 was comfortable working close to the snake, while others wondered if such an arrangement was mentioned in her employment contract.

However, a segment of the audience defended the presence of the snake, emphasizing that not all snake species pose a threat to humans.

They reassured that pet snakes, like the one in the video, are typically harmless and can even sense whether a person is good or bad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amidst the discussion, questions arose about the potential danger posed by pythons, particularly to humans.

While most pythons are not inherently dangerous, there are exceptions, such as the Burmese Python, like the one above, known for its large size and powerful constriction.

One of the primary risks associated with python bites is the potential to sever veins or arteries due to the snake's sharp teeth. Although unlikely, such injuries can occur, especially during handling.

Additionally, bites can lead to infections if bacteria from the snake's mouth enter the bloodstream through the skin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite these risks, fatalities from python bites are rare, and injuries are more common than death. Nevertheless, caution is advised when handling or interacting with snakes, especially larger species.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenyan nanny startles netizens with video of her working alongside employer's pet snake

Kenyan nanny startles netizens with video of her working alongside employer's pet snake

Jaymo Ule Msee watched wife date 2 men before accepting his proposal

Jaymo Ule Msee watched wife date 2 men before accepting his proposal

Strategy Jowie Irungu is using to advance his music career while in prison

Strategy Jowie Irungu is using to advance his music career while in prison

Zari finally gives details on hubby Shakib's lucrative business

Zari finally gives details on hubby Shakib's lucrative business

Presenter Ali's wife recounts high school slap that left her ear severely damaged

Presenter Ali's wife recounts high school slap that left her ear severely damaged

Miracle Baby's treatment hits snag as claims of false promise by Ruto emerge

Miracle Baby's treatment hits snag as claims of false promise by Ruto emerge

I've made peace with my health condition, I might die anytime - TikToker Nyako

I've made peace with my health condition, I might die anytime - TikToker Nyako

Oga Obinna & YY Comedian clash over preference for 'kienyeji' wives

Oga Obinna & YY Comedian clash over preference for 'kienyeji' wives

Brian Chira's burial dates & family conflict over final resting place

Brian Chira's burial dates & family conflict over final resting place

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Wolper Stylish, and Wema Sepetu & her boyfriend Whozu

Jackie Wolper's advice to couples after alleged assault on Wema Sepetu by Whozu

The late Marathoner Kelvin Kiptum

Daddy Owen astounded by Kenyans still flocking Kiptum's accident scene [Video]

Media personality Lynn Ngugi ( Source Instagram)

Lynn Ngugi lists qualities she loves most about her man

Radio presenter Jerida Andayi

Why Jeridah Andayi keeps her husband out of the limelight