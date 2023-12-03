Kenyans celebrate as Cimberly Wanyonyi wins Sweden's The Idol singing competition

Wanyonyi battled it out against some of the best singers and vocalists to win the crown at the at the Avicii Arena, Johanneshov Sweden.

The 18-year-old took to social media to celebrate the win with Kenyans joining to celebrate the victory.

Admitting that she is still in shock at the good news, the vocalist recounted her journey in the competition and thanked everyone who supported her in achieving the dream and securing victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Below is her statement celebrating the win.

"I don't even know where to start. I've spent all day trying to grasp what happened yesterday. Last night my life changed forever. About exactly 24 hours ago I stood and sang in Avicii Arena. Just something like this I thought would never happen. And now I have won?! This is absolutely insane. Can't believe it.

'I'm struggling with formulating this text because I don't know how to put into words how grateful I am for what I've been through." Cimberly wrote."This journey, which started almost as crazy as it ended. I wrote at the beginning of the text that my life changed forever last night, that's a little wrong to say maybe. Because my life changed the day I stepped into my audition and fought to stand there. There I started to shape my future. Therefore, it does not matter if the trip in idol lasts a week or 2 months. The courage you build from being in an idol is something you can carry with you all your life," she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Cimberly who nearly missed out joining the show after arriving late for the auditions appreciated everyone who supported her in achieving the dream adding:

"THANK YOU! to everyone I met along the way of the journey, everyone from the jury, to participants, to every single one of you who works to make the program the magic it is. You are a newfound family, that will forever mean the world to me.