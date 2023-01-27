ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyans concerned as man who travelled 500km to surprise girlfriend becomes unresponsive

Denis Mwangi

The last post on Kevin Mboya social media page read: I haven't texted or called her in the last 24hrs, she maybe thinks I forgot it's her birthday. I am waiting for her just outside her office to surprise her. I hope it goes well.

A bouquet of flowers
Kenyans on social media have expressed concern and curiosity over a post by social media influencer Kevin Mboya.

Mboya had posted a tweet about how he was planning to surprise his girlfriend on her birthday by visiting her in Kwale county on Thursday, January 26.

He said he had not contacted his girlfriend but had travelled from Nairobi to deliver flowers and celebrate her special day.

He also posted photos of the bouquet, which went viral on Twitter with over 1.5 million views.

I have travelled all the way from Nairobi to Kwale to come and surprise my girlfriend on her birthday.

I haven't texted or called her in the last 24hrs, she maybe thinks I forgot it's her birthday. I am waiting for her just outside her office to surprise her. I hope it goes well,” he captioned the images.

His romantic gesture won the hearts of many Kenyans who became curious to know how the surprise went down.

However, more than 24 hours later, Mboya had not posted any updates or additional content on his Twitter, leaving many Kenyans wondering what transpired after.

Netizens, including celebrities, camped in the comment section prodding and waiting for any more information about his romantic escapade.

On the other hand, a section of netizens claimed that Mboya had made up the story to attract attention on social media.

You people, Kevin ako sawa?” media personality Lindah Ogutu wondered.

Homie is you okay? What happened?” Patricia Kihoro added.

All the best. If it doesn't go well, also let us know,” city politician Alinur Mohamed said.

Hello, my brother, did you arrive safely? Your silence is worrying us,” Gamal Jamil a journalist enquired.

Leteni choir ya bomas.. as we wait for the results!” musician Daddy Owen said.

Hello Kevin, it has been 18 hours since you went to surprise your girlfriend, we are waiting to know if she surprised you instead,” Nation Media Group’s Leon Lidigu stated.

Update us buana this is now a matter of national interest,” sports journalist Eric Njiru joined the discussion.

It's exactly 19 hours since you posted… Please share the outcome we are here for you no matter the situation, End week is here we need to conclude this matter please,” Francis Kamau offered.

This is now a matter of National Security. It’s almost 24 hours since we last heard from Mboya Kevin. The whole nation is on a knife-edge. I urge the kafmen to send the KDF to Kwale,” businessman Ahmed Mohamed stated.

Wewe, Kelvin! Do you realize the kind of tension and anxiety you are bringing to us? How can we wait for you to announce the results for 19 hours? Are you Wafula Chebukati?” Enock Bett posted.

The whole nation is waiting to hear from Kevin. It's been almost 20 hours of silence,” lawyer James wa Njeri added.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
